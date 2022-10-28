 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur   

1421 E. Division St., $2,000, Raymond and Carolina Galvan to Edna M. Randle

4120 E. Hickory St., $69,000, Estate of Max Louis Stortzum to Amy L. Fitzgerald

3960 Bayview Drive, $50,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Jason Williamson

174 Bristol Drive, $145,000, Anitara L. Watkins to Jermika L. Riser

601 N. Lake Shore Drive, $174,200, Robert C. and Tamara S. Foley to Kevin R. and Karen Bergman

4665 Wisteria Court, $185,000, Jeffery Lee Hullinger to Melissa Bertram

12 Circle Drive, $145,929, Estate of Leland L. Boyer, deceased c/o Rita Hatfield to Kathryn Fischbeck

253 Southmoreland Place, $298,900, Steven J. and Robin Todd to James and Ann Eaton

1324 N. Huron St., $25,000, Deven Majors to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

23 E. North Court Drive, $128,900, Steven L. and Linda Angle to Robert and Tamara Foley 

1751 E. Johns Ave., $18,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Sarah Copple

1652 W. Sunset Ave., $35,000, Jeffrey L. Shade to Karla M. Fogerson 

3345 Roblee Lane, $172,500, Gary B. Deckard to Alison T. Burch 

470 S. Ewing Ave., $87,347, K. Patrick Wilkey to Marie B. Francois

240 N. Oakdale Blvd., $96,500, Sara Diesburg to Courtney LO. Odle

2530 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $72,000, Roy B. Mosser, Jr. to Benjamin J. Andreas

895 S. Stone St., $35,000, Timothy D. Woods to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

650 S. Sycamore St., $15,000, Barbara A. Maxey, Trustee of Living Trust dated Nov. 11, 2015 to Devon Majors

2191 S. Imboden Court, $305,000, Decatur Family YMCA to IAG Investments, LLC - Decatur

2976 Primrose Lane, $150,000, Susan M. Barlow to Ma Theresa and Danilo Taruc 

745 Allphin Ave., $275,000, Dianna Lugari to Kolton Powars

548 W. Macon St., $45,000, Trusteeservicesusa, LLC to Chitac Properties, LLC

365 S. Linden Ave., 4133,500, Emily and Dylan Kellogg to Patricia Petersen 

3468 N. MacArthur Road, $19,500, Gary D. Rogers to David Chaney 

1310 W. Marietta St., $45,000, Roger David Meridith to Timothy Jones

4865 Arbor Court, $154,500, Jean V. Goretzke to Kathleen A. Head 

1311 N. Route 48, $4,504,796, Bond Drug Company of Illinois to CP Thunder FS, LLC

2141 S. Richmond Road, $112,900, Bryan and Ciera Chesnut to Martin E. Brown and Dena S. Norris

1665 Martin Drive, $75,000, CIndy, Paul, Jason, Justin and Travis Schaal to Highledge Investments, LLC

110 N. Edward St., $88,000, Beard Investments, LLC to Union Hill Property Investments, LLC

550 W. Lourdes Place, $255,000, Moonlight Development Group, LLC to Susan Barlow

208 Manchester Drive, $41,000, Gregory W. Clark to Harry and Tina Maxeiner

Forsyth

363 Loma Drive, $150,000, Mildred J. Koehler to Al Muatasim Al Karamleh

1417 W. Hickory Point Road, $2,729,500, Heritage Inn of Illinois, L.P. to Double Star Hospitality Decatur, LLC

334 Ventura Drive, $152,500, Custodian for the Jeanette Hoyt to Prairie State Bank & Trust Custodian for Amy Arthur 

Macon

5840 Lake Lynn Drive, $17,500, Nathan M. Swigert to Ashley Ekiss

291 S. Shaw St., $60,000, Linda R. Weinman to Jean A. Thrasher 

Mount Zion 

Lot 1 Newberry's 1st Addition $15,000 (land only), John S. Armer to Angela Jackson

4604 Britton Lane, $275,000, Lois Britton Garrett Irrevocable Trust to CDP2, LLC

1110 Route 121, $99,500, Gregory Thomas, C0-Trustee to Jeremy Leathers

Niantic

Vacant Lot, Pin 13-10-01-353-015, $52,500, David Arthur Stahl to Gary Williams 

Oreana

7 Park Court, $232,000, David P. Carr to Steven Gray

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

