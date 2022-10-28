Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Legit gross or crazy delicious? Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights. Some food safety and nutrition experts are horrified. Heading into the holidays, the boards have spawned sweet and vegan versions as they land on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to charcuterie boards. Butter spread into artful peaks on wood boards and topped with everything from toasted nuts to edible flowers began popping up on social media in mid-September. Since, searches related to the subject on TikTok have reached 10 billion.