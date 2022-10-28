Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1421 E. Division St., $2,000, Raymond and Carolina Galvan to Edna M. Randle
4120 E. Hickory St., $69,000, Estate of Max Louis Stortzum to Amy L. Fitzgerald
3960 Bayview Drive, $50,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Jason Williamson
174 Bristol Drive, $145,000, Anitara L. Watkins to Jermika L. Riser
601 N. Lake Shore Drive, $174,200, Robert C. and Tamara S. Foley to Kevin R. and Karen Bergman
4665 Wisteria Court, $185,000, Jeffery Lee Hullinger to Melissa Bertram
12 Circle Drive, $145,929, Estate of Leland L. Boyer, deceased c/o Rita Hatfield to Kathryn Fischbeck
253 Southmoreland Place, $298,900, Steven J. and Robin Todd to James and Ann Eaton
1324 N. Huron St., $25,000, Deven Majors to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
23 E. North Court Drive, $128,900, Steven L. and Linda Angle to Robert and Tamara Foley
1751 E. Johns Ave., $18,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Sarah Copple
1652 W. Sunset Ave., $35,000, Jeffrey L. Shade to Karla M. Fogerson
3345 Roblee Lane, $172,500, Gary B. Deckard to Alison T. Burch
470 S. Ewing Ave., $87,347, K. Patrick Wilkey to Marie B. Francois
240 N. Oakdale Blvd., $96,500, Sara Diesburg to Courtney LO. Odle
2530 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $72,000, Roy B. Mosser, Jr. to Benjamin J. Andreas
895 S. Stone St., $35,000, Timothy D. Woods to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
650 S. Sycamore St., $15,000, Barbara A. Maxey, Trustee of Living Trust dated Nov. 11, 2015 to Devon Majors
2191 S. Imboden Court, $305,000, Decatur Family YMCA to IAG Investments, LLC - Decatur
2976 Primrose Lane, $150,000, Susan M. Barlow to Ma Theresa and Danilo Taruc
745 Allphin Ave., $275,000, Dianna Lugari to Kolton Powars
548 W. Macon St., $45,000, Trusteeservicesusa, LLC to Chitac Properties, LLC
365 S. Linden Ave., 4133,500, Emily and Dylan Kellogg to Patricia Petersen
3468 N. MacArthur Road, $19,500, Gary D. Rogers to David Chaney
1310 W. Marietta St., $45,000, Roger David Meridith to Timothy Jones
4865 Arbor Court, $154,500, Jean V. Goretzke to Kathleen A. Head
1311 N. Route 48, $4,504,796, Bond Drug Company of Illinois to CP Thunder FS, LLC
2141 S. Richmond Road, $112,900, Bryan and Ciera Chesnut to Martin E. Brown and Dena S. Norris
1665 Martin Drive, $75,000, CIndy, Paul, Jason, Justin and Travis Schaal to Highledge Investments, LLC
110 N. Edward St., $88,000, Beard Investments, LLC to Union Hill Property Investments, LLC
550 W. Lourdes Place, $255,000, Moonlight Development Group, LLC to Susan Barlow
208 Manchester Drive, $41,000, Gregory W. Clark to Harry and Tina Maxeiner
Forsyth
363 Loma Drive, $150,000, Mildred J. Koehler to Al Muatasim Al Karamleh
1417 W. Hickory Point Road, $2,729,500, Heritage Inn of Illinois, L.P. to Double Star Hospitality Decatur, LLC
334 Ventura Drive, $152,500, Custodian for the Jeanette Hoyt to Prairie State Bank & Trust Custodian for Amy Arthur
Macon
5840 Lake Lynn Drive, $17,500, Nathan M. Swigert to Ashley Ekiss
291 S. Shaw St., $60,000, Linda R. Weinman to Jean A. Thrasher
Mount Zion
Lot 1 Newberry's 1st Addition $15,000 (land only), John S. Armer to Angela Jackson
4604 Britton Lane, $275,000, Lois Britton Garrett Irrevocable Trust to CDP2, LLC
1110 Route 121, $99,500, Gregory Thomas, C0-Trustee to Jeremy Leathers
Niantic
Vacant Lot, Pin 13-10-01-353-015, $52,500, David Arthur Stahl to Gary Williams
Oreana
7 Park Court, $232,000, David P. Carr to Steven Gray
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.