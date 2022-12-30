Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
5455 E. US Route 36, $50,000, Sally Price to Antioch Christian Church
704 Shorewood Drive, $77,000, Cameron Schleper as Trustee of the John Schleper Trust to Kendall Albert
2685 Rosemary Court, $327,500, Matthew and Jody Travis to Derek and Emille Milleville
52 Allen Bend Drive, $144,000, Caroly Schafer, Executor of the Estate of Laura T. May to Dennis and Jean Davison
1244 W. Marietta St., $40,000, Douglas Michael Rohman to Cullam Springs Holdings, LLC
1331 E. Eldorado St., $38,000, Triple Wash, Inc., to Phyllis Coon
1860 Hilltop Drive, $120,720, Shirley J. Schierer to Patrick R. Turrieta
462 W. Macon St., $89,900, Ellen K. Colbect-Taylor to Gregg Schultz
2804 E. Wallace St., $15,000, Michael Coulter, Jr. to Charles Constant
1153 Buckeye Lane, $175,000, Kenneth Brown to Logan Shane Burger
1235 E. Clay St., $14,500, CJC Decatur, LLC to Glory McDonald
4580 E. Lost Bridge Road, $145,000, James Rade to Donald Beiler Jr.
Mount Zion
705 Kirk Drive, $155,000, Douglas Yearta to William Sloan Jr.
11 Blackridge Court, $405,000, James Mandoline to Brian Byers
Warrensburg
9652 Shetland Road, $145,000, Jacqueline Loveall to Trenton Shinneman
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.