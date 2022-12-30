 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur

5455 E. US Route 36, $50,000, Sally Price to Antioch Christian Church

704 Shorewood Drive, $77,000, Cameron Schleper as Trustee of the John Schleper Trust to Kendall Albert

2685 Rosemary Court, $327,500, Matthew and Jody Travis to Derek and Emille Milleville

52 Allen Bend Drive, $144,000, Caroly Schafer, Executor of the Estate of Laura T. May to Dennis and Jean Davison

1244 W. Marietta St., $40,000, Douglas Michael Rohman to Cullam Springs Holdings, LLC

1331 E. Eldorado St., $38,000, Triple Wash, Inc., to Phyllis Coon

1860 Hilltop Drive, $120,720, Shirley J. Schierer to Patrick R. Turrieta

462 W. Macon St., $89,900, Ellen K. Colbect-Taylor to Gregg Schultz

People are also reading…

2804 E. Wallace St., $15,000, Michael Coulter, Jr. to Charles Constant

1153 Buckeye Lane, $175,000, Kenneth Brown to Logan Shane Burger

1235 E. Clay St., $14,500, CJC Decatur, LLC to Glory McDonald

4580 E. Lost Bridge Road, $145,000, James Rade to Donald Beiler Jr.

Mount Zion

705 Kirk Drive, $155,000, Douglas Yearta to William Sloan Jr.

11 Blackridge Court, $405,000, James Mandoline to Brian Byers

Warrensburg

9652 Shetland Road, $145,000, Jacqueline Loveall to Trenton Shinneman

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media trend leaves diabetes patience on medicine shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News