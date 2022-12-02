Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1240 W. Green St., $2,756 (land only), Land of Land, Inc. to Jose Vasquez
3604 Hummingbird Drive, $80,000, Shardee and Lealvin Pugh to Jeffrey and Jessame Azinger
3564 Dove Drive, $69,900, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustees of the Laverne W. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 and Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008
2926 S. Sherwood Drive, $76,000, Leo Joseph Howard, Trustee of the Nora M. Howard Trust dated Nov. 4, 2020 to Jennifer Reynolds
1035 N. University Ave., $59,900, Great Team Realty, LLC to Brooke A. Shaw
2799 S. Forrest Green Drive, $80,000, Janet S. Dowdell to Dustin Lee and Amber Beatt
51 Sadowski Court, $25,000, Karen E. Hazen to Kent and Rita Zindars
2785 Mill River Place, $235,000, Joseph K. and Emma C. Erwin to Scott M. Hall
1044 s. 21st St., $82,500, Randall Vissering to Karis Bolin
178 Nordic Hills Drive, $160,000, Scott M. Hall to Dennis J. and Pamela S. Kates
4670 Baker Woods Lane, $119,500, Helen L. Burtner Trust to Lealvin S. Pugh
1161 W. Chelsea Way, $215,000, Gilberto Medina Alvarez and Bethany Medina to Sarah Creek
135 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $435,000, Stephen P. Clevenger to B & G Property Group, LLC
1855 Highlawn Road, $175,000, Donna M. Dean to Stalaecia Walters
2101 W. Rock Springs Road, $242,500, Kevin Mathias and Lori Love to Gifford B. and Teayla Libby II
183 N. Dennis Ave., $84,900, Simon, LLC to Maria Emrick
870 S. Green Meadow Drive, $130,000, Thomas W. and Nicole Alworth to Mohammad Aboul Kalam Azad
165 S. Dennis Ave., $132,500, Sarah J. Creek to Rachael Connelly and Nathaniel Widelitz
1107 N. Westlawn Ave., $70,000, Estate of Carol L. Moore, deceased to Gordon Moore
315 Southmoreland Place, $310,000, Marcos and Cecilia Hashimoto to Barry and Carolyn Elz
605 W. Eldorado St., $123,600 (right of way), BABA 10, LLC to The People of the State of Illinois, Dept. of Transportation
Adjacent to 519 N. Monroe St., $800 (right of way), W. Scott and Linda Wike to The People of the State of Illinois, Dept. of Transportation
1946 King Arthur Drive, $58,000, Rodger L. Coventry Trust Agreement to Bach Investment Group, LLC
228 Silver Drive, $200,000, Christopher Frankovich to Rita S. Irvin
1581 W. Hunt St., $116,000, Russell W. Jeppson to Cheyenne Muhleman and David Gideon
221 S. Delmar Ave., $147,000, Trust Agreement dated the 31st of June, 2015, known as the George S. and Judith H. Batson Trust, dated July 31, 2015 to Nicholas Darby
901 W. Eldorado St., $45,000 (auto mall), M & M Motors to Almuatasim Alkaramleh
5420 Garver Church Road, $425,000, Robert L. Kostenski to Kenneth T. Tuan
Forsyth
527 Will Lane, $454,500, Kenneth T. Tuan to Bujamin and Arbresha Veliu
Macon
Macon Speedway, $530,000, Macon Motorsports, LLC to Chris Kearns Presents, Inc., a California Corporation
Maroa
415 W. Main St., $85,000, Jack, Jeffrey, James, John Cunningham and Joy Welsh to Woolusk Properties, LLC
Mount Zion
515 Kirk Drive, $148,000, Brenda Cloyd and Melvin and Doris Basler to Zachary M. Day and Caisey J. Deornellas
335 Maddox Drive, $220,000, John T. Beiler to Jeffrey Burton and Cynthia D. Shumate
Oakley
9977 Cabin Road, $160,000, Richard P. Wiggins to Brock D. Eckart
Oreana
15 View Circle, $190,000, Stephen J. and Ashley D. Kennedy to Nicholas and Rylie Errett
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.