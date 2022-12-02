Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1240 W. Green St., $2,756 (land only), Land of Land, Inc. to Jose Vasquez

3604 Hummingbird Drive, $80,000, Shardee and Lealvin Pugh to Jeffrey and Jessame Azinger

3564 Dove Drive, $69,900, Laverne W. Malone, one of the Trustees of the Laverne W. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008 and Sharon M. Malone Trust dated May 31, 2008

2926 S. Sherwood Drive, $76,000, Leo Joseph Howard, Trustee of the Nora M. Howard Trust dated Nov. 4, 2020 to Jennifer Reynolds

1035 N. University Ave., $59,900, Great Team Realty, LLC to Brooke A. Shaw

2799 S. Forrest Green Drive, $80,000, Janet S. Dowdell to Dustin Lee and Amber Beatt

51 Sadowski Court, $25,000, Karen E. Hazen to Kent and Rita Zindars

2785 Mill River Place, $235,000, Joseph K. and Emma C. Erwin to Scott M. Hall

1044 s. 21st St., $82,500, Randall Vissering to Karis Bolin

178 Nordic Hills Drive, $160,000, Scott M. Hall to Dennis J. and Pamela S. Kates

4670 Baker Woods Lane, $119,500, Helen L. Burtner Trust to Lealvin S. Pugh

1161 W. Chelsea Way, $215,000, Gilberto Medina Alvarez and Bethany Medina to Sarah Creek

135 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $435,000, Stephen P. Clevenger to B & G Property Group, LLC

1855 Highlawn Road, $175,000, Donna M. Dean to Stalaecia Walters

2101 W. Rock Springs Road, $242,500, Kevin Mathias and Lori Love to Gifford B. and Teayla Libby II

183 N. Dennis Ave., $84,900, Simon, LLC to Maria Emrick

870 S. Green Meadow Drive, $130,000, Thomas W. and Nicole Alworth to Mohammad Aboul Kalam Azad

165 S. Dennis Ave., $132,500, Sarah J. Creek to Rachael Connelly and Nathaniel Widelitz

1107 N. Westlawn Ave., $70,000, Estate of Carol L. Moore, deceased to Gordon Moore

315 Southmoreland Place, $310,000, Marcos and Cecilia Hashimoto to Barry and Carolyn Elz

605 W. Eldorado St., $123,600 (right of way), BABA 10, LLC to The People of the State of Illinois, Dept. of Transportation

Adjacent to 519 N. Monroe St., $800 (right of way), W. Scott and Linda Wike to The People of the State of Illinois, Dept. of Transportation

1946 King Arthur Drive, $58,000, Rodger L. Coventry Trust Agreement to Bach Investment Group, LLC

228 Silver Drive, $200,000, Christopher Frankovich to Rita S. Irvin

1581 W. Hunt St., $116,000, Russell W. Jeppson to Cheyenne Muhleman and David Gideon

221 S. Delmar Ave., $147,000, Trust Agreement dated the 31st of June, 2015, known as the George S. and Judith H. Batson Trust, dated July 31, 2015 to Nicholas Darby

901 W. Eldorado St., $45,000 (auto mall), M & M Motors to Almuatasim Alkaramleh

5420 Garver Church Road, $425,000, Robert L. Kostenski to Kenneth T. Tuan

Forsyth

527 Will Lane, $454,500, Kenneth T. Tuan to Bujamin and Arbresha Veliu

Macon

Macon Speedway, $530,000, Macon Motorsports, LLC to Chris Kearns Presents, Inc., a California Corporation

Maroa

415 W. Main St., $85,000, Jack, Jeffrey, James, John Cunningham and Joy Welsh to Woolusk Properties, LLC

Mount Zion

515 Kirk Drive, $148,000, Brenda Cloyd and Melvin and Doris Basler to Zachary M. Day and Caisey J. Deornellas

335 Maddox Drive, $220,000, John T. Beiler to Jeffrey Burton and Cynthia D. Shumate

Oakley

9977 Cabin Road, $160,000, Richard P. Wiggins to Brock D. Eckart

Oreana

15 View Circle, $190,000, Stephen J. and Ashley D. Kennedy to Nicholas and Rylie Errett

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.