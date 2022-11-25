Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
6888 W. Hill Road, $205,000, Curtis Ferguson to Roger K. Johnson
7335 W. Hill Road, $499,000, Roger Johnson to Todd M. Eades
5115 S. Business Route 51, $195,000, Dennis R. and Edna White to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1411 S. 31st St., $210,000, Matthew Welch to Timothy Coverdale
Sargent and the track's co-owners NASCAR drivers Tony Stewart, Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace are selling the 1/5-mile dirt track to racing promoter Chris Kearns.
103 Oakridge Drive, $430,000, Estate of Sandra A. Bickes, deceased to The Quinlan Family Living Trust, dated Nov. 20, 2020, and any amendments thereto
2480 N. Summit Ave., $134,000, Danica B. Trimby to Ronald V. Trimby
People are also reading…
266 Cobb Ave., $169,000, Eric and Sydney McRae to Cory Scherer and Crystal Montano
3363 Nancy Road, $136,000, Timothy M. Vieweg to Angela Durr
2455 De Soto Court, $118,000, Brandee Carver to Lance Woods
450 E. Olive St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation LLC
757 N. Morgan St., $2,950,000, Edna Dairy Ventures to Tillamook County Creamery Association
3480 and 3520 Mount Zion Road, $53,000, Gregory J. Grueter to Angela Jackson and Sherry Reid
2446 E. William St., $700 (land only), City of Decatur to Caroll and Rosie Turner
4045 Bayview Drive, $92,500, Estate of Paul K. Randolph, deceased to Brittany Lamb-Young
1729 E. Main St., $19,750, Trevor Holden to Britt A. Brown, Trustee Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
51 Emerson Drive, $70,000, Busey Bank to Edwin Boliard
1520 N. Summit Ave., $40,000 (contract dated 2017), Billy K. and Sandra K. Miner to Brandon J. Atkins
720 Haynes Drive, $135,000, Sarah J. Lobb and Matt B. Gietl to Chelsea Carter
1030 Arbor Trail, $159,900, Deanna S. Romager to Shirley J. York
4642 Dogwood Court, $150,000, Estate of Robert Eugene Luckenbill, deceased to Deanna S. Romanger
616 W. Prairie Ave., $64,500, Britne and Brian Cripe to Nikolas Hoganson
2902 S. Long Creek Road, $280,000, Dylan T. Jensen to Tucker W. Stout
31 Grays Lane, $128,000, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Peterson to Patrick Bennett and Janet Billiter
1611 W. Kenwood Court, $58,000, Gary Lamb and Phyllis Seely to Brian and Jessica Webb
3688 S. Long Creek Road, $269,900, Kyle and Tori Christian to Ryan Smith
432 White St., $74,000, Brian L. Kater to Antional L. Randle, Jr.
2627 NW Route 121, $450,000, Brenntag Mid-South, Inc. to BBOA Ventures, LLC
3985 E. Cerro Gordo St., $130,000, Michele L. and Christopher Hummel to Sara Porter and Luke Lemmer
1250 Woodridge Court, $275,000, Douglas Paul and Carla Colleen Lyon to Thomas Viera and Hanna E. Moser
Mount Zion
12 Southbrooke Place, $435,000, Paul Donfre and Dana Lea Moss to Gregory and Christina Calvin
1530 Woodland Drive, $1,500,000, ETF Trust to Ade Investments, LLC dba Ade Investments Illinois, LLC
Oreana
7233 Kirby Road, $190,000, Michelle L. Harrison to Debra Kay Sanders
Warrensburg
330 S. State Route 121, $80,000, Joseph J. Sebok, Jr. to Wilson Garage Doors, Inc.
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.