 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur   

6888 W. Hill Road, $205,000, Curtis Ferguson to Roger K. Johnson

7335 W. Hill Road, $499,000, Roger Johnson to Todd M. Eades

5115 S. Business Route 51, $195,000, Dennis R. and Edna White to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1411 S. 31st St., $210,000, Matthew Welch to Timothy Coverdale

103 Oakridge Drive, $430,000, Estate of Sandra A. Bickes, deceased to The Quinlan Family Living Trust, dated Nov. 20, 2020, and any amendments thereto

2480 N. Summit Ave., $134,000, Danica B. Trimby to Ronald V. Trimby 

People are also reading…

266 Cobb Ave., $169,000, Eric and Sydney McRae to Cory Scherer  and Crystal Montano

3363 Nancy Road, $136,000, Timothy M. Vieweg to Angela Durr

2455 De Soto Court, $118,000, Brandee Carver to Lance Woods

450 E. Olive St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation LLC

757 N. Morgan St., $2,950,000, Edna Dairy Ventures to Tillamook County Creamery Association

3480 and 3520 Mount Zion Road, $53,000, Gregory J. Grueter to Angela Jackson and Sherry Reid

2446 E. William St., $700 (land only), City of Decatur to Caroll and Rosie Turner 

4045 Bayview Drive, $92,500, Estate of Paul K. Randolph, deceased to Brittany Lamb-Young

1729 E. Main St., $19,750, Trevor Holden to Britt A. Brown, Trustee Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

51 Emerson Drive, $70,000, Busey Bank to Edwin Boliard

1520 N. Summit Ave., $40,000 (contract dated 2017), Billy K. and Sandra K. Miner to Brandon J. Atkins

720 Haynes Drive, $135,000, Sarah J. Lobb and Matt B. Gietl to Chelsea Carter

1030 Arbor Trail, $159,900, Deanna S. Romager to Shirley J. York 

4642 Dogwood Court, $150,000, Estate of Robert Eugene Luckenbill, deceased to Deanna S. Romanger

616 W. Prairie Ave., $64,500, Britne and Brian Cripe to Nikolas Hoganson 

2902 S. Long Creek Road, $280,000, Dylan T. Jensen to Tucker W. Stout 

31 Grays Lane, $128,000, Valerie Wallace and Taylor Peterson to Patrick Bennett and Janet Billiter

1611 W. Kenwood Court, $58,000, Gary Lamb and Phyllis Seely to Brian and Jessica Webb

3688 S. Long Creek Road, $269,900, Kyle and Tori Christian to Ryan Smith

432 White St., $74,000, Brian L. Kater to Antional L. Randle, Jr.

2627 NW Route 121, $450,000, Brenntag Mid-South, Inc. to BBOA Ventures, LLC

3985 E. Cerro Gordo St., $130,000, Michele L. and Christopher Hummel to Sara Porter and Luke Lemmer

1250  Woodridge Court, $275,000, Douglas Paul and Carla Colleen Lyon to Thomas Viera and Hanna E. Moser

Mount Zion

12 Southbrooke Place, $435,000, Paul Donfre and Dana Lea Moss to Gregory and Christina Calvin

1530 Woodland Drive, $1,500,000, ETF Trust to Ade Investments, LLC dba Ade Investments Illinois, LLC

Oreana

7233 Kirby Road, $190,000, Michelle L. Harrison to Debra Kay Sanders

Warrensburg

330 S. State Route 121, $80,000, Joseph J. Sebok, Jr. to Wilson Garage Doors, Inc. 

This year’s Black Friday will be similar to last year’s, but many stores are starting their sales earlier and major retailers will be adding additional deals to their websites on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Jon Vincent, founder of EarlyBlackFriday.com and a national expert on Black Friday deals, gives us tips on how to navigate shopping this year.

You can find all of the 2022 Black Friday ads and Cyber Monday deals from your favorite retailers on EarlyBlackFriday.com.

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Low HDL-C Linked to Coronary Heart Disease Risk in White Adults

Low HDL-C Linked to Coronary Heart Disease Risk in White Adults

TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) are associated with increased coronary heart disease (CHD) risk in White but not Black adults, and higher levels of HDL-C are not protective for either group, according to a study published in the Nov. 29 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Identifying a mental health crisis in adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News