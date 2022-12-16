Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
7000 Route 36 E., $340,000, Seben's Concrete Products, Inc. to JCG Midwest, Inc.
190 N. Birks St., $85,000, Donald D. Reynolds, Trustee, The Donald D. Reynolds Revocable Living Trust, dated the 17th day of Sept. 2004 to Amy Lichtenberger
4175 N. Water St., $2,125,000, Decatur Ashwater, LLC to G Squared, LLC, an Arkansas Limited Liability Company
1605 E. Whitmer St., $48,000, Rick E. Gowan to John B. Kingery
4687 Mission Drive, $139,900, Timothy and Kristi Kuhns to Kaleb Moore
4005 N. Greenridge Drive, $133,000, Cody Tull to Jessica Hernandez
43 Eastmoreland Drive, $140,000, Carolyn A. Ernst, as Trustee under the Provisions of a Declaration of Trust dated Nov. 25, 2008 to Scott Leininger and Holly Briscoe
313 E. Pierson Ave., $45,000, Paul Schrishuhn to Sean Smith
428 E. Olive St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to James and Gertrude Baltimore
57 Oakridge Drive, $95,500, Mason M. and Kirsten Hinton to Firefly20, LLC and Sherry A. Reid
407 Sheffield Court, $169,000, Nickolas Lehman to Macen Julian and Kaitlin Whalen
1950 NW Route 121, $22,000 (land only), Gregory Hall to Evan M. and Ashlie Hall
1244 S. Maffit St., $25,000, Edward B. Pinn to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock
976 N. Wilder Ave., $2,000 (contract 2019), Richard V. Ernst Jr. to Eric L. Duncan
946 N. Park Place, $78,000, Qani Emrullai to Sara DeVore
61 Woodhill Court, $132,900, The Thomas Graham Bradley Sr. and Jeannette G. Bradley Family Trust to Eric and Amelia Glasco
3124 E. Orchard Drive, $75,900, Christopher R. Hinton to Bramble Nation, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company
4426 N. Butler Drive, $85,000, Justin R, Chew to Maria Teresa Sinclair
Argenta
133 N. Main St., $90,000, Laura Rittenhouse to Kaitlyn Middleton
Blue Mound
217 Powers St., $110,200, Cody Parks to Mattie Williams
Forsyth
549 Weaver Road, $417,500, Park Road, LLC to D1 Properties, LLC
325 E. Cox St., $150,000, Ryan S. Scott to Matthew Harding
5170 N. Wingate Drive, $4,200,000, Decatur Hotel, LLC to Shree Raj Krupa Hospitality, LLC, Haresh and Rina Patel
Macon
272 E. Cole St., $35,000, Robert D. Sargent to Andrew R. Hendrian
Mount Zion
1617 Hunters View Drive, $330,000, Robert R. and Christina Carr, Jr. to Cassidy and James R. Stevens
175 Lexington Circle, $345,000, Gregory P. and Christina Calvin to Katie Vorst and Tyler Matthews
Niantic
360 N. Main St., $160,000, Jon C. Rhodes to Eric D. Fuchs
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.