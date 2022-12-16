 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur   

7000 Route 36 E., $340,000, Seben's Concrete Products, Inc. to JCG Midwest, Inc.

190 N. Birks St., $85,000, Donald D. Reynolds, Trustee, The Donald D. Reynolds Revocable Living Trust, dated the 17th day of Sept. 2004 to Amy Lichtenberger

4175 N. Water St., $2,125,000, Decatur Ashwater, LLC to G Squared, LLC, an Arkansas Limited Liability Company 

1605 E. Whitmer St., $48,000, Rick E. Gowan to John B. Kingery

4687 Mission Drive, $139,900, Timothy and Kristi Kuhns to Kaleb Moore 

4005 N. Greenridge Drive, $133,000, Cody Tull to Jessica Hernandez

43 Eastmoreland Drive, $140,000, Carolyn A. Ernst, as Trustee under the Provisions of a Declaration of Trust dated Nov. 25, 2008 to Scott Leininger and Holly Briscoe

313 E. Pierson Ave., $45,000, Paul Schrishuhn to Sean Smith 

428 E. Olive St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to James and Gertrude Baltimore

57 Oakridge Drive, $95,500, Mason M. and Kirsten Hinton to Firefly20, LLC and Sherry A. Reid

407 Sheffield Court, $169,000, Nickolas Lehman to Macen Julian and Kaitlin Whalen

1950 NW Route 121, $22,000 (land only), Gregory Hall to Evan M. and Ashlie Hall

1244 S. Maffit St., $25,000, Edward B. Pinn to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock

976 N. Wilder Ave., $2,000 (contract 2019), Richard V. Ernst Jr. to Eric L. Duncan

946 N. Park Place, $78,000, Qani Emrullai to Sara DeVore 

61 Woodhill Court, $132,900, The Thomas Graham Bradley Sr. and Jeannette G. Bradley Family Trust to Eric and Amelia Glasco

3124 E. Orchard Drive, $75,900, Christopher R. Hinton to Bramble Nation, LLC, an Arizona Limited Liability Company

4426 N. Butler Drive, $85,000, Justin R, Chew to Maria Teresa Sinclair 

Argenta

133 N. Main St., $90,000, Laura Rittenhouse to Kaitlyn Middleton

Blue Mound

217 Powers St., $110,200, Cody Parks to Mattie Williams

Forsyth

549 Weaver Road, $417,500, Park Road, LLC to D1 Properties, LLC

325 E. Cox St., $150,000, Ryan S. Scott to Matthew Harding

5170 N. Wingate Drive, $4,200,000, Decatur Hotel, LLC to Shree Raj Krupa Hospitality, LLC, Haresh and Rina Patel

Macon

272 E. Cole St., $35,000, Robert D. Sargent to Andrew R. Hendrian

Mount Zion

1617 Hunters View Drive, $330,000, Robert R. and Christina Carr, Jr. to Cassidy and James R. Stevens

175 Lexington Circle, $345,000, Gregory P. and Christina Calvin to Katie Vorst and Tyler Matthews

Niantic

360 N. Main St., $160,000, Jon C. Rhodes to Eric D. Fuchs 

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur. 

