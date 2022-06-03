Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2181 Barding Ave., $149,900, Dennis Drew to Gregory T. Tucker, Jr.
829 S. Belmont Ave., $6,000, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Jurwon Rhodes
4236 E. Cantrell St., $99,000, A TO Z Enterprises, an Indiana LLC to Joseph Raczka
1010 N. Church St., $6,000, James Dickson and Destiney Kramer to Lura Henson
1715 N. College St., $8,000, Kenneth Alger to Pershoun Ewing
2721 Cragston Place, $257,000, Kristy Logan to Yulia Dicherko
1324 E. Decatur St., $90,000, Halahan Properties, LLC to Andrew Gurda
3565 Doneta Ave., $62,500, Kaylin Cunningham to White Fence Properties, LLC
619 W. Elm St., $24,899, Greg Wynne, Patricia Wynne Jelks, Vanessa Mayes, and Valerie Wynne-Williams to Harrison Perkins and Angela Adler
246 Isabella Drive, $87,500, Jodi M. Armer to Trenton Trump
1062 S. Jackson St., $2,000, Rex L. and Marilyn M. Brown to Dennis D. Ballinger
24 Kater Drive, $65,000, Shaun and Melanie Rapp to Angela M. Edgecombe
531 E. Kenwood Ave., $64,500, Lisa M. and Dylan Rawlings to Mesha N. Anderson
242 Hickorywood Drive, $60,000, Ralf and Linda Henkel to Brian and Tanya Haubner
3232 Lakeland Road, $135,000, Selena J. Clark to Mistie Miller
1915 S. Lost Bridge Road, $147,000, Scott Acree Independent Executor of the Estate of Carol L. Acree, deceased to Logan Williams
3045 N. MacArthur Road, $83,500 (land only), SSMJ, LLC to G Prop, LLC
123 and 125 E. Marietta St., $33,291, Macon County Sheriff Office to City of Decatur
2465 N. Maple Ave., $63,000, Daniel D. Fishbein to Timothy Lee Cox
4655 E. Maryland St., $2,764,014, ACH Decatur Marketplace IL, LLC to MRP Decatur, LLC
791 S. Miller Court, $25,000, Good Adventures Series C, LLC to Prairie State Bank & Trust
1135 N. Moffett Lane, $42,000, Leroy Hall to Thomas M. and Mary Susan Simpkins
1136 E. Moore St., $16,000, Dome Tax Service, Inc. to Stacia Gadson
335 E. Mueller Court, $100,000, Mark W. Withey to Lora Coppolino
1636 E. North St., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
2244 Oaklawn Drive, $98,000, Estate of Sharon L. Borgman, deceased to Zachary P. Hooker
1405 Parkwood Place, $129,900, Mark and Pamela Younker to Kevin R. and Rebecca Vanmeter
1820 S. Phyllis Drive, $140,000, Joshua N. Minnes to Danica Trimby
2248 Ramsey Drive, $79,500, Cordell Ingram to Jason Newingham
2125 Reserve Way, $625,000, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, National Association, as Trustee under Trust Agreement dated Aug. 23, 2011 and Known as Land Trust No. 44-1108-70 to Jeffrey Shively
48 Ridge Ave., $225,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Jessica Maass
3054 Sherwood Drive, $35,000, Peggy A. Tucker to Steven M. Bledsoe
1939 Shore Oak Drive, $550,000, David M. Naber to Mark Wirkus
11 Southside Country Club, $174,000, Thomas A. and Catherine Dilbeck to Gary L. and Janice Jackson
48 Southwood Drive, $80,000, Thomas E. Dacar, independent Administrator if the Estate of Mary Margaret Dacar, deceased to Thomas and Connie J. Wissmiller
4921 Stewart Drive, $124,000, Richard A. Robinson to Claire Burnham
100 N. Taylor Ave., $970,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Pierce Holdings, LLC
3888 N. Taylor Ave., $115,000, Todd K. Collins to Adrian Beard
2047 W. Waggoner St., $53,000, Brenda K. Roland to Phillip J. Roland
2605 E. William St., $49,699, Roger Drake to Michael Eaton
7240 W. William St., $6,000, James Tyler and Emily Kathleen Brown to Jayna and Daniel Stephens
1985 N. Woodford St., $70,000, Chang H. Kim to Paul Lewis
804 S. 21st St., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
1723 N. 33rd St., $33,000, James Forehand to Jose Vazquez
Argenta
2481 N. Prairie View Road, $160,000, Marsha L. Glenn to Pedro Martinez Jr.
Blue Mound
409 and 417 S. Jackson St., $45,000, Estate of Gary W. Reed by Carol Geddes to Devin M. and Amanda N. Arndt
Forsyth
227 Cale Court, $369,900, Amsey A. Boyd, Jr. to Chao Li
Macon
495 W. Andrews St., $89,900, John L. Telford to Mahalah Cash
Mount Zion
1625 Robin Court, $167, Jeffrey R. Church to Matthew Layton
1270 Silver Leaf Court, $52,000, William M. and Katherine J. Severns, trustees to Gregory and Kourtney Closs
Oreana
5857 N. Coulters Mills Road, $145,000, Kate McCray to Cassandra R. Meyer
7785 Kirby Road, $5,000, Samuel T. to Brandon Nein
27 View Circle, $195,000, Jamie Lynn West to Caleb R. Sexson
Warrensburg
263 N. Washington St., $119,900, Nolan Gillett to Ricky Ray
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.