Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2181 Barding Ave., $149,900, Dennis Drew to Gregory T. Tucker, Jr.

829 S. Belmont Ave., $6,000, Brian Tschosik and Terry Lovekamp to Jurwon Rhodes

4236 E. Cantrell St., $99,000, A TO Z Enterprises, an Indiana LLC to Joseph Raczka

1010 N. Church St., $6,000, James Dickson and Destiney Kramer to Lura Henson

1715 N. College St., $8,000, Kenneth Alger to Pershoun Ewing

2721 Cragston Place, $257,000, Kristy Logan to Yulia Dicherko

1324 E. Decatur St., $90,000, Halahan Properties, LLC to Andrew Gurda

3565 Doneta Ave., $62,500, Kaylin Cunningham to White Fence Properties, LLC

619 W. Elm St., $24,899, Greg Wynne, Patricia Wynne Jelks, Vanessa Mayes, and Valerie Wynne-Williams to Harrison Perkins and Angela Adler

246 Isabella Drive, $87,500, Jodi M. Armer to Trenton Trump

1062 S. Jackson St., $2,000, Rex L. and Marilyn M. Brown to Dennis D. Ballinger

24 Kater Drive, $65,000, Shaun and Melanie Rapp to Angela M. Edgecombe

531 E. Kenwood Ave., $64,500, Lisa M. and Dylan Rawlings to Mesha N. Anderson

242 Hickorywood Drive, $60,000, Ralf and Linda Henkel to Brian and Tanya Haubner

3232 Lakeland Road, $135,000, Selena J. Clark to Mistie Miller

1915 S. Lost Bridge Road, $147,000, Scott Acree Independent Executor of the Estate of Carol L. Acree, deceased to Logan Williams

3045 N. MacArthur Road, $83,500 (land only), SSMJ, LLC to G Prop, LLC

123 and 125 E. Marietta St., $33,291, Macon County Sheriff Office to City of Decatur

2465 N. Maple Ave., $63,000, Daniel D. Fishbein to Timothy Lee Cox

4655 E. Maryland St., $2,764,014, ACH Decatur Marketplace IL, LLC to MRP Decatur, LLC

791 S. Miller Court, $25,000, Good Adventures Series C, LLC to Prairie State Bank & Trust

1135 N. Moffett Lane, $42,000, Leroy Hall to Thomas M. and Mary Susan Simpkins

1136 E. Moore St., $16,000, Dome Tax Service, Inc. to Stacia Gadson

335 E. Mueller Court, $100,000, Mark W. Withey to Lora Coppolino

1636 E. North St., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

2244 Oaklawn Drive, $98,000, Estate of Sharon L. Borgman, deceased to Zachary P. Hooker

1405 Parkwood Place, $129,900, Mark and Pamela Younker to Kevin R. and Rebecca Vanmeter

1820 S. Phyllis Drive, $140,000, Joshua N. Minnes to Danica Trimby

2248 Ramsey Drive, $79,500, Cordell Ingram to Jason Newingham

2125 Reserve Way, $625,000, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, National Association, as Trustee under Trust Agreement dated Aug. 23, 2011 and Known as Land Trust No. 44-1108-70 to Jeffrey Shively

48 Ridge Ave., $225,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Jessica Maass

3054 Sherwood Drive, $35,000, Peggy A. Tucker to Steven M. Bledsoe

1939 Shore Oak Drive, $550,000, David M. Naber to Mark Wirkus

11 Southside Country Club, $174,000, Thomas A. and Catherine Dilbeck to Gary L. and Janice Jackson

48 Southwood Drive, $80,000, Thomas E. Dacar, independent Administrator if the Estate of Mary Margaret Dacar, deceased to Thomas and Connie J. Wissmiller

4921 Stewart Drive, $124,000, Richard A. Robinson to Claire Burnham

100 N. Taylor Ave., $970,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Pierce Holdings, LLC

3888 N. Taylor Ave., $115,000, Todd K. Collins to Adrian Beard

2047 W. Waggoner St., $53,000, Brenda K. Roland to Phillip J. Roland

2605 E. William St., $49,699, Roger Drake to Michael Eaton

7240 W. William St., $6,000, James Tyler and Emily Kathleen Brown to Jayna and Daniel Stephens

1985 N. Woodford St., $70,000, Chang H. Kim to Paul Lewis

804 S. 21st St., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

1723 N. 33rd St., $33,000, James Forehand to Jose Vazquez

Argenta

2481 N. Prairie View Road, $160,000, Marsha L. Glenn to Pedro Martinez Jr.

Blue Mound

409 and 417 S. Jackson St., $45,000, Estate of Gary W. Reed by Carol Geddes to Devin M. and Amanda N. Arndt

Forsyth

227 Cale Court, $369,900, Amsey A. Boyd, Jr. to Chao Li

Macon

495 W. Andrews St., $89,900, John L. Telford to Mahalah Cash

Mount Zion

1625 Robin Court, $167, Jeffrey R. Church to Matthew Layton

1270 Silver Leaf Court, $52,000, William M. and Katherine J. Severns, trustees to Gregory and Kourtney Closs

Oreana

5857 N. Coulters Mills Road, $145,000, Kate McCray to Cassandra R. Meyer

7785 Kirby Road, $5,000, Samuel T. to Brandon Nein

27 View Circle, $195,000, Jamie Lynn West to Caleb R. Sexson

Warrensburg

263 N. Washington St., $119,900, Nolan Gillett to Ricky Ray

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

