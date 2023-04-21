Decatur

1250 W. Division St., $10,000, David Mathers, Sr. to Ciara Euler

5465 W. Main St., $152,500, Emily J. West to Toby Walter

235 N. Fieldcrest Road, $64,900, Janis L. Gunther, IND Executor Estate of Wanda L. Kwasny, Deceased to Kristen Wilderman

2110 Buckhead Lane, $50,500, The Romano Family Limited Partner to Mark Yelovich

559 Shadow Lane, $137,270, Estate of Dian D. Rand to Michael J. and Susan M. Kiefer Griffin

1821 W. Center St., $39,000, Heith Burrow to Ashley Jackson

1244 E. Moore St., $40,000, Bradley W. Godden to James R. Van Meter Sr and Jeri Joy Evans

3732 Sims Drive, $265,000, Mary Jane Madix to Charles and Paula Mendonca

3050 S. Taylor Road, $411,000, Estate of Patricia K. Clausen, deceased to Chad A. and Natalie Corley

3110 Colorado Drive, $97,500, Andrew P. Rodenbeck to Ashley Drake

1604 W. Harrison Ave., $49,023, Estate of David Owens, deceased to Ashley Jackson

5420 Ricky Drive, $280,000, Evan B. Henderson and Christina Mathias to Scott and Jessica Walston

53 Colorado Drive, $120,000, Viola Holivay to Rosa Sanchez

1701 W. Leafland Ave., $45,000, Billy Mayberry to Lincoln A. Lee, Jr.

155 N. Oakcrest Ave., $98,000, Janette Matheny Trust to Jessica Schroeder and Ronald Houchin

327 E. Garfield Ave., $23,104, Roland Mabry to Angie Brown

78 Montgomery Place, $130,000, William E. Paul, Trustee to Jeffrey Broderick

228 Holiday Drive, $50,000, Estate of Juanita Jones-Daniel Maher Administrator to Dennis Peck

705 N. Oakland Ave., $32,000, JDP Solutions, LLC to Oscar Flores Services, Inc

2231 Hubbard Drive, $1,575,000, Seckel-Blanchard, Inc. to 2231 Hubbard, LLC

3582 Plover Drive, $195,000, 195,000, Midwest Properties of Central Illinois, LLC to Decatur Rentals, LLC. Also includes properties: 1308 E. Riverside Ave., 68 Glenview Drive, 2371 Captain Lane, 3167 N. Holly Drive, 3963 N. Warren St., 4007 N. Constant View Drive, 342 W. Division St., 2525 E. Garfield Ave., 1135 E. Rogers Ave, 1620 N. 28th St., 1245 E. Whitmer St., 1926 N. Monroe St.

7345 W. Hill Drive, $229,000, Nina McDonald to Brynne Parenti

2080 Ramsey Drive, $72,000, Mary Pundt to Alice Mary Smith

2641 N. Oakland Ave., $75,000, Morton Melnik dba True Temp Heating & Air Conditioning to Jackey Bond, Jr and Phyllis Coon

1660 N. Folk St., $18,000, Robert D. Henderson to Manuel Betancourt Sanchez and Maria Rocio Betancourt Martinez

3325 Sharon Drive, $77,500, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust No. 0217 dated Sept. 10, 2014

822 E. Cantrell St., $285,000, Rock It Properties, LLC to Garcia Property Group, Inc

3326 E. Chat Drive, $112,500 (contract 2020), Wellspring Properties, LLC to Cindy Peyton

1090 N. Summit Ave., $38,000, Michael R. and Samuel D. Bruce to Timothy, Jennifer, Linda and Donald Yeakley

1520 W. Riverview Ave., $160,000, James M. Dawson to Dana Granados

285 Mueller Court, $135,000, Terry L. Landry to Suzanne M. Pierce-Coggins

3471 Doneta Ave., $102,000, Cory J. and Angel Marie Hollis to Mark P. and Lynn E. Cooper

4188 E. Lake Shore Drive, $105,001, Kelly M. Perry to Mary Lambrick Evans

10 Allen Bend Place, $650,000, John W. Gibson to J. Douglas Winter

2045 E. Clay St., $45,000, Ashley M. Goodall to Steven Carnahan-Kitchen

1102 E. Harrison St., $17,500 (contract 2018), Kevin Woodruff to Andrall Miller-Coats

2026 N. College Ave., $17,500 (contract 2018), Kevin Woodruff to Andrall Miller-Coats

1032 W. Aspen Trail, $189,000, Joan E. Forbes as Trustee of the Joan E. Forbes Declaration of Trust dated Nov. 19, 2021 to Ronald and Patricia Weaver

825 and 837 W. Decatur St., $15,000, Pamela Swinford dba Swinford Investments, LLC to Kathleen Laggah

R. R. 8 Box, 420 B, $20,000, William R. Harner to Dalton B. and Chelsea L. Witts

R. R. 8 Box, 420 B, $100,000, Robert Harner to William Harner

2074 N. Dennis Ave., $20,000, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2005-opt1 Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-OPT1 to Johnathan McClanahan

7660 Walker Road, $215,000, Anthony Clifton to Benjamin and Alexandrea Breazeale

2366 S. Lost Bridge Road, $110,000, Patrick W. and Lora Kaye Hott to Matthew and Jaclyn Stacey

3529 Greenview Ave., $110,000, Thomas W. Durbin, Jr. to Patricia Lewis

3011 Crestwood Drive, $170,000, Patricia Lewis to Zachary W. Naylor and Jennifer Abell

1620 E. Whitmer St., $45,200, Julie A. Sanderlin to Phillip Glosser

Blue Mound

526 N. Railroad Ave., $22,000, Estate of Mark A. Carter to David L. and Catherine Garner

Forsyth

750 Apache Drive, $170,500, David T. Hazelrigg to Steve Horve

Macon

150 W. Bell St., $119,284, The Trustees of the Macon Methodist Church to Tim Copenhaven

Mount Zion

1005 Douglas Drive, $130,000, Angela M. Norman to Christina Entler

1625 Hunters Pointe Court, $360,000, Chao Gong and Zhan Zhan to Melanie L. Sanders

Oreana

5768 Mayberry Court, $215,000, George E. and M. Diane Booker to Austin G. and Gillian D. Welker

Warrensburg

#6 Michele Lane, $250,000, Franklin R. Conaway to Shawn Casey

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.