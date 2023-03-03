Decatur
3840 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $3,330,000 (commercial), Store Capital Corporation to Ivory REIT, LLC
4795 E. Aldi Road, $3,480,000 (commercial), Store Capital Corporation to Ivory REIT, LLC
2119 E. Pershing Road, $200,000 (commercial), Smith Tire Company, Inc. to Smith Tire Company, Inc.
643 Waterford Lane, $175,000, Mary E. Koonce Trust to Grant and Sharon Bullock
2453 N. Maple Ave., $49,00,0, Myron C. Perry, Jr. and Eula Faye Perry Trust to Gregory and Matthew Oberheim
330 N. 35th St., $60,500, James Eric Yutzy to Andrew Frost
42 Green Oak Drive, $177,000, Allison C. Behrends to Gary Hironmus
1847 Shady Crest St., $15,000, JMH Property Solutions 1, LLC to XL Building, LLC
1612 E. Eldorado St., $35,000, Jerome Banicki Declaration of Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 08060424
534 N. Country Club Road, $170,900, Ronald D. Johnson to Wyatt Kapper
3551 Plover Drive, $85,000, Sherita Mann to Alberto Vazquez
431 Southampton Drive, $18,000, Daniel J. Kapper to Scott Edwards
1255 Riverside Ave., $2,500, Kenneth Foreman to David Williams and Leslie Essien
2380 W. Ash Ave., $151,000, Darryl F. Stock to Denise S. Alexander
4504 E. Powers Blvd., $360,650, Steven M. Funk to William Brooks
402 S. 20th St., $23,000, Danny M. Banks, Cindy Booth, Terri Chance, Pam Mitchell and Patrick Banks to Key Enterprises, LLC
737 E. Whitmer St., $3,000, William T. Newborn Sr. to Edna Randle
4515 Hale Drive, $173,500, Eddie W. and Linda K. Evans to Latisha L. Rogers
3269 N. Holly Drive, $98,000, Ian W. Harrison to Nicolas Rutledge and Tabatha Chepan
357 E. Kellar Lane, $65,000, Louis A. and Karen L. Logan to Brian Chandler
2499 N. Monroe, $33,800, Decatur Memorial Health Foundation to Renz Living Trust
115 Point Bluff Drive, $142,000, Terry D. and Alana Studebaker to Aniyah Louise King
39 Southside Country Club Drive, $50,000, Fred Schneller to Andrew R. Hendrian
4453 Hale Drive, $147,500, Matthew J. and Becca Massey to Brycen Rhodes
2034 E. Decatur St., $43,500, Courtney N. Bennett to Alexis Pickett
1074 W. Harrison Ave., $70,000 (commercial), Zannie and Toni Rawls to Jurwan Rhodes
1619 E. Decatur St., $54,500, RY Property LLC to Deliah Hollgarth and Timothy Thompson
Argenta
244 W. Prairie St., $427,400 (apartment units 12), Woda Cooper Illinois Communities, LLC to Marg Rural Midwest Holdings, LLC
Macon
435 S. Wall St., $75,000, The Estate of Hildred E. Wantland, c/o Rick Callison to Alan Michael Properties and Acquisitions LLC series-B
Maroa
202 S. Maple St., $770,500 (apartment units 20), Woda Cooper Illinois Communities, LLC to Marg Rural Midwest Holdings, LLC
Warrensburg
194 N. Main St., $110,000, Debra S. Pare to Alexander Lee Hunsaker
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.