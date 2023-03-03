- Director: Steve Carr

- IMDb user rating: 4.2

- Metascore: 36

- Runtime: 92 minutes

This maligned sequel picks up two years after the events of its popular predecessor, 2005's "Are We There Yet?" Ice Cube reprises the role of Nick Persons, who purchases the home with the help of real estate agent Chuck (John C. McGinley), who also fills in as property inspector and town contractor. Then comes an ever-escalating series of home repair problems, including dry rot, roof repairs, and major plumbing and electrical problems. While technically a remake of 1948's "Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House," the film also draws potential inspiration from 1986's "The Money Pit." All three movies center around the disastrous purchase of a fixer-upper.