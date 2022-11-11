Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

880 S. Bear Road, $54,000, Gina Davis to Jerry L. Davis

132 S. College St., $26,000, Trusteeserviceusa.com LLC to Econveniece LLC

629 W. Macon St., $12,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Vannette Bradley

450 Woodside Trail, $258,000, CMB Real Estate LLC to Mac Rental Enterprises LLC

2830 S. Glenwood Drive, $177,000, Richard L. and Christi A. Arthur to Rick D. and Debbie M. Highcock

3123 Colorado Drive, $150,500, Nicholas Kuchar to Darla Lynn

2921 E. Division St., $13,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Johnathan Bourne

1398 W. Macon St., $88,500, Guy W. Forbes and Marise H. Robbins-Forbes to Kevin K. Manion and Skyler M. Widener

2226 E. Logan St., $73,000, Dome Tax Service Co., to B&S Quality Properties, LLC

2796 N. Woodford St., $7,500 (land only), Tammy Van Valkenburg

6555 W. Rock Springs Road, $20,000, Suzanne Hanks to Roger and Hollie Major

320 Hackberry Place, $45,000, Kimberly Isom and Billie Jean Thomasson to Hubert W. and Wendi Marcum

120 S. Delmar Ave., $119,900, Nancy E. Taylor to Jarrod Shasteen

2287 E. Hickory St., $15,000, Carrie Ann Bostek, Michelle Holsapple and Rachel Roland to Glory McDonald

850 Sarah Drive, $118,000, Sarah Barnes to Tanner Falk

15 Diane Road, $163,500, Emily A. Rhoades to Clifford R. and Mary Sue Bruce

124 N. Pine St., $35,000, Shelley K. Edwards to Stacey Sanders

18 Ohio Drive, $104,500, Billie J. and Kent W. Howell to Kathryn E. Hicks and Alexander Grimm

3215 N. Oakland Ave., $110,000, ALM Trust to Vincent Gogerty

821 N. 33rd St., $69,900, Dana McNelis to Mary Beth Richard

1345 W. Sesom Drive, $51,000, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1229 E. Decatur St., $44,000, Linda K. Hartman to Wyneshia Rice

2438 E. Kile St., $56,000, James and Thelma Goetz Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

2237 E. Prairie St., $26,000, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Randal L. Bird

57 Madison Drive, $67,500, Estate of Mary L. Ahrens to Jennifer Mahannah

104 Nevada Drive, $109,900, James Kiefer to Jacob Murphy

5350 E. William Street Road, $65,000, Richard W. Doering to Jason W. Bien

3318 E. Oakwood Ave., $85,000, Nicole R. Zinn to Stephanie Ragle

4525 Havenwood Drive, $140,000, Joyce A. Nalefski c/o Manor Court Nursing Home to Wilford Anderson

14 Fifth Drive, $80,000, Estate of Zachary R. , Brian, Karla and Kourtney Wilham, deceased to Kenneth Matthew and Rhonda Kay Kates

2483 S. Marquette Court, $15,000, Marshall P. Olieman to Marshall P. Olieman

2335 and 2345 E. Geddes St., $8,500, Arthur Sr. and Mary Norman to Maria Nelly Hernandez and Jose. L. Sanchez

5285 E. Firehouse Road, $50,000, Mary C. Heitz to Del and Kelly Beiler

1130 Wedgewood Court, $345,000, Shawn Overocker to Christopher Harrison

2420 S. 70th St., $115,000, Michael Combs to Mariah McBride and Crystal Smith

2006 Hawthorne Drive, $62,000, Priscilla K. Bledsaw to Larry W. Goetz, Jr.

1411 Masters Lane, $195,000, Karen Benson to Jeffrey Mathieson

1579 N. Church St., $17,000, Chris Ann Hall to Bicycles and Ideas for Kids Empowerment

133 Bristol Drive, $113,000, Kristie Pappas to Montario D. Hawkins

3205 N. Taylor St., $170,000, Martin and Kimberly Peters to Asma Iftikhar

2045 Friel Court, $65,000, David Hite to Jennifer McConnell

2410 S. 34th St., $46,600, Dareth K. J. Stivers nka Dareth Dobbs to Tyler J. Knox

27 La Salle Drive, $77,000, Nolan Gillett to John Yazel

63 Oriole Drive, $81,000, Kurt D. Gillespey to Keerstin Nikole Smith

1954 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $11,500, Timothy Turner to Ernst Berumen

1729 E. Moore St., $15,000, Dennis C. Norem to Benjamin A. Taylor

155 Columbus Drive, $89,000, David Raney, executor of the Estate of John W. Raney, deceased to James M. Farris

1298 E. Buena Vista Drive, $32,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC

1323 E. Cantrell St., $105,000, Harold and Julia Ballard to Smallplex Investments, LLC. Also included: 1426 E. Locust St., 1638 N. Lowber St., 1390 N. Huron St., 1845 N. Maple St.

5130 Melwood Court, $164,897, Michael B. Mathews to Nicholas I. Belt

5005 Stewart Drive, $85,000, Debbie J. McCrae to Ramon Ruz

Argenta

10995 N. Cemetery Road, $191,000, Derek Oakley to Sarah and Vincent Carie

Forsyth

498 Lauren Lane, $206,000, Anilkumar D. and Sheetal A. Paramar to Stacey Wenskunas

Macon

137 S. Shaw St., $65,000, Audriana Lynn Pruett to Donna L. Helenthal

Maroa

434 E. Lincoln St., $25,000, Sara Marie Dubson to No Pay No Stay, LLC

Mount Zion

1130 Meadowview Drive, $50,000, Aletha V. Bodine to Dan G. Hector

Niantic

3124 N. Niantic Road, $260,000, Julia Turner to Eric Neill

Oreana

409 W. Plains St., $40,000, Donald Schumutler, Dale Schmutzler, and Denise Carter to Triple L Units, LLC

Warrensburg

110 S. Lincoln Lane, $275,000, No Pay No Stay LLC to Silver Fox Properties, LLC

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.