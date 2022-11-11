Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

880 S. Bear Road, $54,000, Gina Davis to Jerry L. Davis
132 S. College St., $26,000, Trusteeserviceusa.com LLC to Econveniece LLC
629 W. Macon St., $12,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Vannette Bradley
450 Woodside Trail, $258,000, CMB Real Estate LLC to Mac Rental Enterprises LLC
2830 S. Glenwood Drive, $177,000, Richard L. and Christi A. Arthur to Rick D. and Debbie M. Highcock
3123 Colorado Drive, $150,500, Nicholas Kuchar to Darla Lynn
2921 E. Division St., $13,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Johnathan Bourne
1398 W. Macon St., $88,500, Guy W. Forbes and Marise H. Robbins-Forbes to Kevin K. Manion and Skyler M. Widener
2226 E. Logan St., $73,000, Dome Tax Service Co., to B&S Quality Properties, LLC
People are also reading…
2796 N. Woodford St., $7,500 (land only), Tammy Van Valkenburg
6555 W. Rock Springs Road, $20,000, Suzanne Hanks to Roger and Hollie Major
320 Hackberry Place, $45,000, Kimberly Isom and Billie Jean Thomasson to Hubert W. and Wendi Marcum
120 S. Delmar Ave., $119,900, Nancy E. Taylor to Jarrod Shasteen
2287 E. Hickory St., $15,000, Carrie Ann Bostek, Michelle Holsapple and Rachel Roland to Glory McDonald
850 Sarah Drive, $118,000, Sarah Barnes to Tanner Falk
15 Diane Road, $163,500, Emily A. Rhoades to Clifford R. and Mary Sue Bruce
124 N. Pine St., $35,000, Shelley K. Edwards to Stacey Sanders
18 Ohio Drive, $104,500, Billie J. and Kent W. Howell to Kathryn E. Hicks and Alexander Grimm
3215 N. Oakland Ave., $110,000, ALM Trust to Vincent Gogerty
821 N. 33rd St., $69,900, Dana McNelis to Mary Beth Richard
1345 W. Sesom Drive, $51,000, The Martin J. Davis Revocable Living Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1229 E. Decatur St., $44,000, Linda K. Hartman to Wyneshia Rice
2438 E. Kile St., $56,000, James and Thelma Goetz Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
2237 E. Prairie St., $26,000, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Randal L. Bird
57 Madison Drive, $67,500, Estate of Mary L. Ahrens to Jennifer Mahannah
104 Nevada Drive, $109,900, James Kiefer to Jacob Murphy
5350 E. William Street Road, $65,000, Richard W. Doering to Jason W. Bien
3318 E. Oakwood Ave., $85,000, Nicole R. Zinn to Stephanie Ragle
4525 Havenwood Drive, $140,000, Joyce A. Nalefski c/o Manor Court Nursing Home to Wilford Anderson
14 Fifth Drive, $80,000, Estate of Zachary R. , Brian, Karla and Kourtney Wilham, deceased to Kenneth Matthew and Rhonda Kay Kates
2483 S. Marquette Court, $15,000, Marshall P. Olieman to Marshall P. Olieman
2335 and 2345 E. Geddes St., $8,500, Arthur Sr. and Mary Norman to Maria Nelly Hernandez and Jose. L. Sanchez
5285 E. Firehouse Road, $50,000, Mary C. Heitz to Del and Kelly Beiler
1130 Wedgewood Court, $345,000, Shawn Overocker to Christopher Harrison
2420 S. 70th St., $115,000, Michael Combs to Mariah McBride and Crystal Smith
2006 Hawthorne Drive, $62,000, Priscilla K. Bledsaw to Larry W. Goetz, Jr.
1411 Masters Lane, $195,000, Karen Benson to Jeffrey Mathieson
1579 N. Church St., $17,000, Chris Ann Hall to Bicycles and Ideas for Kids Empowerment
133 Bristol Drive, $113,000, Kristie Pappas to Montario D. Hawkins
3205 N. Taylor St., $170,000, Martin and Kimberly Peters to Asma Iftikhar
2045 Friel Court, $65,000, David Hite to Jennifer McConnell
2410 S. 34th St., $46,600, Dareth K. J. Stivers nka Dareth Dobbs to Tyler J. Knox
27 La Salle Drive, $77,000, Nolan Gillett to John Yazel
63 Oriole Drive, $81,000, Kurt D. Gillespey to Keerstin Nikole Smith
1954 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $11,500, Timothy Turner to Ernst Berumen
1729 E. Moore St., $15,000, Dennis C. Norem to Benjamin A. Taylor
155 Columbus Drive, $89,000, David Raney, executor of the Estate of John W. Raney, deceased to James M. Farris
1298 E. Buena Vista Drive, $32,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC
1323 E. Cantrell St., $105,000, Harold and Julia Ballard to Smallplex Investments, LLC. Also included: 1426 E. Locust St., 1638 N. Lowber St., 1390 N. Huron St., 1845 N. Maple St.
5130 Melwood Court, $164,897, Michael B. Mathews to Nicholas I. Belt
5005 Stewart Drive, $85,000, Debbie J. McCrae to Ramon Ruz
Argenta
10995 N. Cemetery Road, $191,000, Derek Oakley to Sarah and Vincent Carie
Forsyth
498 Lauren Lane, $206,000, Anilkumar D. and Sheetal A. Paramar to Stacey Wenskunas
Macon
137 S. Shaw St., $65,000, Audriana Lynn Pruett to Donna L. Helenthal
Maroa
434 E. Lincoln St., $25,000, Sara Marie Dubson to No Pay No Stay, LLC
Mount Zion
1130 Meadowview Drive, $50,000, Aletha V. Bodine to Dan G. Hector
Niantic
3124 N. Niantic Road, $260,000, Julia Turner to Eric Neill
Oreana
409 W. Plains St., $40,000, Donald Schumutler, Dale Schmutzler, and Denise Carter to Triple L Units, LLC
Warrensburg
110 S. Lincoln Lane, $275,000, No Pay No Stay LLC to Silver Fox Properties, LLC
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.