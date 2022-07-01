Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
12 Allen Bend Place, $680,000, Jeffery M. Smith to Marc Alan Sanner, as Trustee of the Marc Alan Sanner Revocable Living Trust dated June 8, 2009
56 Allen Bend Drive, $215,000, Gary L. and Janice E. Jackson to Jennifer Dawson and Michael E. Sheehy
310 W. Ash Ave., $115,000, Jeffrey W. and Kelly Wagoner to Douglas E. Coomer
2049 Barding Ave., $140,000, Estate of Phillip W. Berry c/o Angella Mitchell to Tamara Jones
4350 N. Bearsdale Road, $183,500, Laura and Larissa Hart to Mary A. Pritchett
3455 E. Chestnut Ave., $54,000, Chad A. Baker to Sundy Yaneth and Rosalba Elizabeth Hernandez
1103 N. College St., $25,000, Nga Maria Huynh to Lawrence Gerber
686 Cove Court, $205,000, Danielle D. Taylor to Mark A. and Lynda H. Willmann
1122 E. Division St., $1,000, Mary D. Rozanski, as duly authorized Attorney-in-Fact for Judith A. Costa, resident of Tayorville Care Center to Decatur Foundry, Inc.
306 W. Eldorado St., $800, (office building), DMK, Inc. to the People of the State of Illinois
2452 W. Florian Court, $124,000, Kirk Cearlock to Sara Lipson
2250 Gary Drive, $153,400, Charles and Keira Spence, Jr. TO Kerri Anne Keller
2794 N. Hill Ave., $1,000, Lloyd Austin Revocable Trust to Steve and Marilyn Trebacz
1656 Home Park Ave., $102,000, Kathy Robinson and Martin Brumett to Tamara Wilson and Terry Scott
906 W. King St., $1,500, Evelyn and Larry Sharif, and Ayesha B. Lowe to Theodore Cruz
1153 N. Lake Shore Drive, $80,000, Gary L. and Joni Puckett to Andrew Clem
1435 E. Lawrence St., $34,000, David Dezelan to Heidi Fahnestock
354 S. Linden Ave., $83,500, Sharon L. Warner to Douglas Bugasky
3021 E. Lynnwood Drive, $190,000, Darrell P. Houston to Jeffrey Wilkes
757 N. Morgan St., $500,000, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to Edna Dairy Ventures, LLC
2030 Millstone Road, $250,000, R. Brian and Joan Minott to Future Mpundu
1133 N. Oakcrest Ave., $42,000, Linda Irene Martinez to Family Lease LLC
2350 E. Olive St., $28,500, Derick Howes to Hui Wang
2125 E. Prairie St. $30,000, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Rachael Starner
51 Ridgecrest Drive, $85,000, Julie C. Carlson to Robert M. Hanks
1444 W. Riverview Ave., $50,000, Meurlot to Robert Endres
3018 Sherwood Drive, $155,000, Walter Scott Irrevocable Trust to Steven Dwight and Carol Ann Weaver
31 South Side Country Club, $0, Merle W. Chapman to Dan O. and Kelly D. Murray
121 N. Taylor Ave., 4131,250, Arlton and Tracy Johnson to Brian P. Cronin
2843 S. Taylor Road, $69,800, David Mark Williams to Paul D., Jr. and Danielle L. White
6230 Thomas Road, $106,000, Estate of Mark A. Robinson, deceased to Jesse and Kayla Harris
966 N. Van Dyke St., $10,000, Lee Graves Sr., to Rodney Sr. and Angela Graves
526 S. Webster St., $20,000, Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC to Rasool Mutawakkil
4169 N. Woodlawn Ave., $125,500, Richard W. Rotz to Kenneth D. and Carolyn Greenwell
1201 Woodridge Court, $535,000, Kevin L. Hess to Manpreet Singh
1127 S. 21st St., $40,000, Susan M. Tetley to Steve Collender
314 S. 22nd Place, $42,400, Terri J. Wingard to Lisa Boudell
1401 N. 24th St., $30,000, Deniah Missey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
155 N. 33rd St., $162,900, Thomas A. Bennett to Steven Hill
Macon
1463 N. Maple Ave., Summer Bourne-Henderson to Bourne Enterprises, LLC
Mount Zion
1480 Silver Leaf Ave., $1,200,000, Carla S. and Dennis Graceau to Corey Getz
33 Sundance Drive, $260,000, Patricia K. Moore to Gregory P. Matas
6450 Traughber Road, $585,000, Corey D. and Whitney Getz to Dennis C. Garceau
Niantic
Bill Wall Drive, $1,000, Dylan J. Conroy to Justin James
Oakley
11880 Donavan Road, $93,000, Debra Kupiec to Jeffrey A. Walker
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.