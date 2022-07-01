Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

12 Allen Bend Place, $680,000, Jeffery M. Smith to Marc Alan Sanner, as Trustee of the Marc Alan Sanner Revocable Living Trust dated June 8, 2009

56 Allen Bend Drive, $215,000, Gary L. and Janice E. Jackson to Jennifer Dawson and Michael E. Sheehy

310 W. Ash Ave., $115,000, Jeffrey W. and Kelly Wagoner to Douglas E. Coomer

2049 Barding Ave., $140,000, Estate of Phillip W. Berry c/o Angella Mitchell to Tamara Jones

4350 N. Bearsdale Road, $183,500, Laura and Larissa Hart to Mary A. Pritchett

3455 E. Chestnut Ave., $54,000, Chad A. Baker to Sundy Yaneth and Rosalba Elizabeth Hernandez

1103 N. College St., $25,000, Nga Maria Huynh to Lawrence Gerber

686 Cove Court, $205,000, Danielle D. Taylor to Mark A. and Lynda H. Willmann

1122 E. Division St., $1,000, Mary D. Rozanski, as duly authorized Attorney-in-Fact for Judith A. Costa, resident of Tayorville Care Center to Decatur Foundry, Inc.

306 W. Eldorado St., $800, (office building), DMK, Inc. to the People of the State of Illinois

2452 W. Florian Court, $124,000, Kirk Cearlock to Sara Lipson

2250 Gary Drive, $153,400, Charles and Keira Spence, Jr. TO Kerri Anne Keller

2794 N. Hill Ave., $1,000, Lloyd Austin Revocable Trust to Steve and Marilyn Trebacz

1656 Home Park Ave., $102,000, Kathy Robinson and Martin Brumett to Tamara Wilson and Terry Scott

906 W. King St., $1,500, Evelyn and Larry Sharif, and Ayesha B. Lowe to Theodore Cruz

1153 N. Lake Shore Drive, $80,000, Gary L. and Joni Puckett to Andrew Clem

1435 E. Lawrence St., $34,000, David Dezelan to Heidi Fahnestock

354 S. Linden Ave., $83,500, Sharon L. Warner to Douglas Bugasky

3021 E. Lynnwood Drive, $190,000, Darrell P. Houston to Jeffrey Wilkes

757 N. Morgan St., $500,000, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to Edna Dairy Ventures, LLC

2030 Millstone Road, $250,000, R. Brian and Joan Minott to Future Mpundu

1133 N. Oakcrest Ave., $42,000, Linda Irene Martinez to Family Lease LLC

2350 E. Olive St., $28,500, Derick Howes to Hui Wang

2125 E. Prairie St. $30,000, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Rachael Starner

51 Ridgecrest Drive, $85,000, Julie C. Carlson to Robert M. Hanks

1444 W. Riverview Ave., $50,000, Meurlot to Robert Endres

3018 Sherwood Drive, $155,000, Walter Scott Irrevocable Trust to Steven Dwight and Carol Ann Weaver

31 South Side Country Club, $0, Merle W. Chapman to Dan O. and Kelly D. Murray

121 N. Taylor Ave., 4131,250, Arlton and Tracy Johnson to Brian P. Cronin

2843 S. Taylor Road, $69,800, David Mark Williams to Paul D., Jr. and Danielle L. White

6230 Thomas Road, $106,000, Estate of Mark A. Robinson, deceased to Jesse and Kayla Harris

966 N. Van Dyke St., $10,000, Lee Graves Sr., to Rodney Sr. and Angela Graves

526 S. Webster St., $20,000, Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC to Rasool Mutawakkil

4169 N. Woodlawn Ave., $125,500, Richard W. Rotz to Kenneth D. and Carolyn Greenwell

1201 Woodridge Court, $535,000, Kevin L. Hess to Manpreet Singh

1127 S. 21st St., $40,000, Susan M. Tetley to Steve Collender

314 S. 22nd Place, $42,400, Terri J. Wingard to Lisa Boudell

1401 N. 24th St., $30,000, Deniah Missey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

155 N. 33rd St., $162,900, Thomas A. Bennett to Steven Hill

Macon

1463 N. Maple Ave., Summer Bourne-Henderson to Bourne Enterprises, LLC

Mount Zion

1480 Silver Leaf Ave., $1,200,000, Carla S. and Dennis Graceau to Corey Getz

33 Sundance Drive, $260,000, Patricia K. Moore to Gregory P. Matas

6450 Traughber Road, $585,000, Corey D. and Whitney Getz to Dennis C. Garceau

Niantic

Bill Wall Drive, $1,000, Dylan J. Conroy to Justin James

Oakley

11880 Donavan Road, $93,000, Debra Kupiec to Jeffrey A. Walker

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0