Decatur

2161 N. Summit Court, $167,000, Michael James Allen to Brianna Wade

442 E. Devonshire Road, $83,500, Graidy Marshall Tener to Michael W. and Alexis M. Rosenberger

2225 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $95,000, Joni R. Hall to Chase Michael Bolinger

220 Crescent Drive, $135,000, Andrew B. Connelley to Rafael Albert and Alejandra Romina Hernandez

2455 70th St., $165,000, Brian R. and Lisa Hastings to Donald and Kathleen Cothern

3560 Doneta Ave., $70,950, Ronald W. Ferguson to Michael and Erica Pulley

1920 N. 35th St., $53,100, Vincent Edward Cox to Terry W. Swartz, Jr

2245 Thunderbird Drive, $19,500 (land only), Danny L. and Jodi Van Fleet to Brent A. and Julie Finke

520 S. Dennis Ave., $139,900, Mark A. Crane to Casey Morse

421 Woodside Trail, $55,000, John E. Goodwin, as Successor Trustee of the Mildred M. Goodwin Trust to Benjamin B. Lindsey

1263 Jennell Drive, $167,000, Marleen K. Sykes c/o Randy P. Sykes to Debby Wells

3909 N. Northbrook Drive, $122,000, William H. and Linda Hadley to William Meyer and Brandi Nicole Reed

3451 Nevada Road, $215,000, Jeanette Peden to Charles Stone

1942 E. Prairie St., $10,000, Jeffrey and Ariana Buckley to Tyrriana Dandrige

1027 N. Oakland Ave., $13,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David Williams

427 Woodside Trail, $62,500, Estate of Dominick A. and Elma M. Pallone, deceased to Carol L. Leevy

686 Country Manor Drive, $245,000, Daniel and Joanne Kerper to Michael Patrick and Alexandra Heffernan

3672 N. MacArthur Road, $139,900, Jamie Long to Trenny Rhodes

1539 E. Whitmer St., $23,000, All About Property, Inc. to Project Securing Families 1, LLC

2115 E. Wood St., $11,000, Britt A. Brown to BJ Real Estate and Consulting

2365 N. Longwood Drive, $143,000, Shelley Nielsen and Christopher Ghast to Elaine and Winston Curry

2291 Fairview St. $2,549, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

4675 Havenwood Court, $95,101, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

26 Oakridge Drive, $420,000, Allen Bayard Closser to Christopher Szorc

1962 South Shores Drive, $165,000, Pine Grove Addison, LLC to Matthew G. Bennett

3492 N. Water St., $60,000, Maria K. Hammon to Tiffany Yoder

453 S. Westlawn Ave., $149,500, Jeffrey Cancienne to G. Lee Kellogg

899 Lake Shore Drive, $200,000, Margaret G. Sommerfeldt as Trustee to the Declaration of Trust U/A/D July 21, 2008 to Gregory Crouch

6501 Daybrook Drive, $370,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Michael and Victoria Ivy, Jr

4639 Trevino Lane, $195,000, Estate of Jane I. Gerhardt to Chad E. Buckley

4492 N. Adams Drive, $144,900, Linda J. Anderson to Christopher Lee

4645 Baker Woods Lane, $173,200, Grace Unite Methodist Church of Decatur to Jessica Maier

1215 Jennell Drive, $170,000, Ryan M. Beaver to RKR Trust

1104 E. Clay St., $51,000, Debra Jean Whiteman to Sydni Schaffer

2961 Lakeland Road, $152,500, David M. Blessent II to Cartus Financial Corporation

2961 Lakeland Road, $152,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jared Wells

61 Colorado Drive, $89,000, Gregory S. Gosda to Cody R. Marsh

1804 E. Decatur St., $35,000, Nicole Ingtianni to Alexa Botwin

3460 E. Orchard Drive, $73,500, Karen Doran to Tyler McCormick

7 Montgomery Place, $275,000, JMJM, LLC to Christopher Henkel

1818 Will Court, $147,500, Nancy Hoehne to Julie A. Tilton Magana Trust, dated Oct. 6, 2017

2956 N. Wilson Ave., $80,000, Bruce K. Cassell to Katie Christine Cassell

1445 E. Sedgwick St., $5,000, Barry Walter Bombal to Victor C. Robb

8205 Bentonville Road, $200,000, Julie A. Tilton Magana to Michael Gray

2741 S. Mount Zion Road, $125,000, Tabetha J. Frick to Anthony and Alexis Comer

144 S. Dennis Ave., $143,000, Robert Nichols to Keon Little

2469 E. Eldorado St., $20,000, Michael S. Maulberger to John Brandon Stegner

1034 W. Marietta St., $30,000, Vera Barnhart to Richard and Mary Neff

Forsyth

791 Apache Drive, $209,900, Corey Thompson to Brandon M. Williams

1104 Clement Ave., $65,500, John F. Descaro to Bruce P. Washburn

429 S. Washington St., $204,000, Kevin Ross to Lim Tan Living Trust dated May 20, 2022

14 Lantern Lane, $175,000, David L. Fortner to Brad Scherer

500 Loma Drive, $80,000, Jean M. Weiscope tp Bradley Jesse

Maroa

1535 E. Hampshire Road, $130,000, Woodrow T. and Cheryl M. Agee to Ronda L. Smith

Mount Zion

955 N. Lima St., $23,000, Edward C. Hull to Benedict Properties, LLC

1425 N. Wildwood Drive, $159,900, Randy L. Robinson to Joseph B. Doolin

1510 August Hill Court, $287,000, Lori Starbody to Joseph Sidwell

1600 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Jeremy Auten to Meredith M. Beard

925 N. Lima St., $7,500 (apartment-2 units), Edward and Yvonne Hull to Eric Hull

Niantic

454 E. North St., $110,000, The Estate of Kenneth Lee Lake, deceased to Jonathan B. Mooney

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.