Decatur
2161 N. Summit Court, $167,000, Michael James Allen to Brianna Wade
442 E. Devonshire Road, $83,500, Graidy Marshall Tener to Michael W. and Alexis M. Rosenberger
2225 W. St. Louis Bridge Road, $95,000, Joni R. Hall to Chase Michael Bolinger
220 Crescent Drive, $135,000, Andrew B. Connelley to Rafael Albert and Alejandra Romina Hernandez
2455 70th St., $165,000, Brian R. and Lisa Hastings to Donald and Kathleen Cothern
3560 Doneta Ave., $70,950, Ronald W. Ferguson to Michael and Erica Pulley
1920 N. 35th St., $53,100, Vincent Edward Cox to Terry W. Swartz, Jr
2245 Thunderbird Drive, $19,500 (land only), Danny L. and Jodi Van Fleet to Brent A. and Julie Finke
520 S. Dennis Ave., $139,900, Mark A. Crane to Casey Morse
421 Woodside Trail, $55,000, John E. Goodwin, as Successor Trustee of the Mildred M. Goodwin Trust to Benjamin B. Lindsey
1263 Jennell Drive, $167,000, Marleen K. Sykes c/o Randy P. Sykes to Debby Wells
3909 N. Northbrook Drive, $122,000, William H. and Linda Hadley to William Meyer and Brandi Nicole Reed
3451 Nevada Road, $215,000, Jeanette Peden to Charles Stone
1942 E. Prairie St., $10,000, Jeffrey and Ariana Buckley to Tyrriana Dandrige
1027 N. Oakland Ave., $13,500, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David Williams
427 Woodside Trail, $62,500, Estate of Dominick A. and Elma M. Pallone, deceased to Carol L. Leevy
686 Country Manor Drive, $245,000, Daniel and Joanne Kerper to Michael Patrick and Alexandra Heffernan
3672 N. MacArthur Road, $139,900, Jamie Long to Trenny Rhodes
1539 E. Whitmer St., $23,000, All About Property, Inc. to Project Securing Families 1, LLC
2115 E. Wood St., $11,000, Britt A. Brown to BJ Real Estate and Consulting
2365 N. Longwood Drive, $143,000, Shelley Nielsen and Christopher Ghast to Elaine and Winston Curry
2291 Fairview St. $2,549, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
4675 Havenwood Court, $95,101, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
26 Oakridge Drive, $420,000, Allen Bayard Closser to Christopher Szorc
1962 South Shores Drive, $165,000, Pine Grove Addison, LLC to Matthew G. Bennett
3492 N. Water St., $60,000, Maria K. Hammon to Tiffany Yoder
453 S. Westlawn Ave., $149,500, Jeffrey Cancienne to G. Lee Kellogg
899 Lake Shore Drive, $200,000, Margaret G. Sommerfeldt as Trustee to the Declaration of Trust U/A/D July 21, 2008 to Gregory Crouch
6501 Daybrook Drive, $370,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Michael and Victoria Ivy, Jr
4639 Trevino Lane, $195,000, Estate of Jane I. Gerhardt to Chad E. Buckley
4492 N. Adams Drive, $144,900, Linda J. Anderson to Christopher Lee
4645 Baker Woods Lane, $173,200, Grace Unite Methodist Church of Decatur to Jessica Maier
1215 Jennell Drive, $170,000, Ryan M. Beaver to RKR Trust
1104 E. Clay St., $51,000, Debra Jean Whiteman to Sydni Schaffer
2961 Lakeland Road, $152,500, David M. Blessent II to Cartus Financial Corporation
2961 Lakeland Road, $152,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Jared Wells
61 Colorado Drive, $89,000, Gregory S. Gosda to Cody R. Marsh
1804 E. Decatur St., $35,000, Nicole Ingtianni to Alexa Botwin
3460 E. Orchard Drive, $73,500, Karen Doran to Tyler McCormick
7 Montgomery Place, $275,000, JMJM, LLC to Christopher Henkel
1818 Will Court, $147,500, Nancy Hoehne to Julie A. Tilton Magana Trust, dated Oct. 6, 2017
2956 N. Wilson Ave., $80,000, Bruce K. Cassell to Katie Christine Cassell
1445 E. Sedgwick St., $5,000, Barry Walter Bombal to Victor C. Robb
8205 Bentonville Road, $200,000, Julie A. Tilton Magana to Michael Gray
2741 S. Mount Zion Road, $125,000, Tabetha J. Frick to Anthony and Alexis Comer
144 S. Dennis Ave., $143,000, Robert Nichols to Keon Little
2469 E. Eldorado St., $20,000, Michael S. Maulberger to John Brandon Stegner
1034 W. Marietta St., $30,000, Vera Barnhart to Richard and Mary Neff
Forsyth
791 Apache Drive, $209,900, Corey Thompson to Brandon M. Williams
1104 Clement Ave., $65,500, John F. Descaro to Bruce P. Washburn
429 S. Washington St., $204,000, Kevin Ross to Lim Tan Living Trust dated May 20, 2022
14 Lantern Lane, $175,000, David L. Fortner to Brad Scherer
500 Loma Drive, $80,000, Jean M. Weiscope tp Bradley Jesse
Maroa
1535 E. Hampshire Road, $130,000, Woodrow T. and Cheryl M. Agee to Ronda L. Smith
Mount Zion
955 N. Lima St., $23,000, Edward C. Hull to Benedict Properties, LLC
1425 N. Wildwood Drive, $159,900, Randy L. Robinson to Joseph B. Doolin
1510 August Hill Court, $287,000, Lori Starbody to Joseph Sidwell
1600 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Jeremy Auten to Meredith M. Beard
925 N. Lima St., $7,500 (apartment-2 units), Edward and Yvonne Hull to Eric Hull
Niantic
454 E. North St., $110,000, The Estate of Kenneth Lee Lake, deceased to Jonathan B. Mooney
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.