Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2191 N. Main St., $59,900, Shelby Yonker to David Schoen

3626 Meadowlark Drive, $620,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Charles Bone

928 S. Jefferson Drive, $157,500, Andrea Vogel to Abigail M. Cardascio*

595 Powers Lane, $205,000, Thomas A. Knaack and Georganne Sadomytschen Ko to Asa N. and Erica L. Schaefer

1744 E. Division St., $42,000, Forrest R. Janes to Sean Mosby

1616 E. William St., $45,000, James A. Carney to Jo Ann Lynn Roush Schulter Lee

1117 Wedgewood Court, $305,000, Allen and Misty Biros to Cartus Financial Corporation

1117 Wedgewood Court, $305,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Deborah S. Jones

2274 Oaklawn Drive, $92,500, Kyle L. Jeisy to Jama L. Moore

205 N. Taylor Ave., $53,500, Michael L. King to Jacob A. Bonnett

938 S. 16Tth St., $5,000, Jacqueline Neville to Keven Joe Miller, Jr.

545 Tohill Road, $135,000, Hollie M. Burns n/k/a Hollie M. Major to Nathaniel S. Kane

2517 E. William St., $9,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #3 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC

1665 N. 33rd ST., $17,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #4 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC

1404 N. 24th St., $42,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #5 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC

1522 E. Lawrence St., $16,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #9 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC

838 S. Belmont Ave., $21,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #8 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC

461 S. Dennis Ave., $81,000, Michael Sheehy to David Parker

1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $82,000, Steven J. Kleist to Kaytie Kennedy

4421 N. Neeley Ave., $117,000, Dakota A. Vaughn to Dalton J. Brown

328 Point Bluff Drive, $138,000, Heath Goad to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

328 Point Bluff Drive, $182,897, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Bradley R. Whitten

1033 W. Prairie Ave., $54,500, Zachary Paul and Julienne Wheat Shields to Shaina Plumley

1920 Queen Mary Court, $95,000, Christina T. Nguyen n/k/a Christina T. Nuyer-Lookis and Barry to Habibollah Atarodi

217 N. Main St., $110,000, Shirley Markwell to Brian Chandler

1803 E. Whitmer St., $30,000, Desmond and Patricia Clarke to Six Investment, LLC

2719 N. Church St., $33,000, Jacob A. and Jamie Smith to Brian and Mildred Justison

270 W. Eldorado St., $300 (right of way), Stephen T. Hill to the People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

2974 S. Long Creek Road, $380,000, Kyle J. Weston to Dylan Jenson

526 Bradley Court, $199,900, Casey R. Watson to Belinda Turner Mays

2315 Hoyt Court, $68,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Pitcher

6625 Sherry Court, $395,000, Donald and Rhonda Beiler Jr. to Nathan A. Dub

201 Scenic Blvd., $69,000, The Estate of Byron Lee Baker, deceased c/o Benjamin Baker to Jennifer Lynne Lewis

64 Hillcrest Way, $130,000, Dustin Q. Lee to Anisa C. Voelkel

431 Kellar Lane, $72,000, Carlos A. Ochoa to Kelly M. Gagnon

220 N. Dennis Ave., $55,000, Tina L. Northrop and John and Devin Burress to Cyrus M. Bailey

Forsyth

476 Will Lane, $370,000, Krishina Prasad Nemmara Venkiteswaran to Cartus Financial Corporation

476 Will Lane, $370,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Robert Anthony and Cynthia Loy Martinez, Trustees of The Robert and Cynthia Trust dated Nov. 8, 2010

525 Ventura Drive, $155,000, Natalie Kase to Hope Tucker

879 Jasons Way, $470,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Brandie N. Jones

Macon

210 E. Andrews St., $185,000, Ricky A. Bingaman to Evans Klaves

South Macon

8543 Walmsley Road, $70,000, Elizabeth L. Whitaker, Trustee under the provisions of the Elizabeth L. Whitaker Declaration of Trust dated Oct. 29, 2010 to Roger and Cheryl A. Chaney

Mount Zion

540 W. Wildwood Drive, $115,000, Rosalee Conder to John E. Highcock

5595 W. Main St., $50,000, Bryan K. Keenan to Robb-Ling, Inc.

120 Parkington Court, $375,000, Justin L. and Heather R. Johnson to Timothy J. Hood

915 Oakview Drive, $169,900, Timothy J. Hood to Eian Poblador

420 Woodland Lane, $159,900, Wayne and Cathy Carter to Steven Grapes

643 Antler Drive, $127,000, Estate of Karon S. Harrison to Dean W. and Douglas Gerhardt

640 Brittany Court, $485,000, Matt Giltner to David Williams

Niantic

12542 W. Eldorado St., $253,750, Gerald W. Nicholls to Ricky Bingaman

Warrensburg

10 Michelle Drive, $23,000, Gloria Parton to Vicki Shelley

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.