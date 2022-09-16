Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2191 N. Main St., $59,900, Shelby Yonker to David Schoen
3626 Meadowlark Drive, $620,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Charles Bone
928 S. Jefferson Drive, $157,500, Andrea Vogel to Abigail M. Cardascio*
595 Powers Lane, $205,000, Thomas A. Knaack and Georganne Sadomytschen Ko to Asa N. and Erica L. Schaefer
1744 E. Division St., $42,000, Forrest R. Janes to Sean Mosby
1616 E. William St., $45,000, James A. Carney to Jo Ann Lynn Roush Schulter Lee
1117 Wedgewood Court, $305,000, Allen and Misty Biros to Cartus Financial Corporation
1117 Wedgewood Court, $305,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Deborah S. Jones
2274 Oaklawn Drive, $92,500, Kyle L. Jeisy to Jama L. Moore
205 N. Taylor Ave., $53,500, Michael L. King to Jacob A. Bonnett
938 S. 16Tth St., $5,000, Jacqueline Neville to Keven Joe Miller, Jr.
545 Tohill Road, $135,000, Hollie M. Burns n/k/a Hollie M. Major to Nathaniel S. Kane
2517 E. William St., $9,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #3 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC
1665 N. 33rd ST., $17,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #4 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC
1404 N. 24th St., $42,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #5 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC
1522 E. Lawrence St., $16,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #9 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC
838 S. Belmont Ave., $21,000, FJ Properties of Illinois LLC Series #8 to Dynasty Dwellings LLC
461 S. Dennis Ave., $81,000, Michael Sheehy to David Parker
1340 W. Ravina Park Road, $82,000, Steven J. Kleist to Kaytie Kennedy
4421 N. Neeley Ave., $117,000, Dakota A. Vaughn to Dalton J. Brown
328 Point Bluff Drive, $138,000, Heath Goad to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
328 Point Bluff Drive, $182,897, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Bradley R. Whitten
1033 W. Prairie Ave., $54,500, Zachary Paul and Julienne Wheat Shields to Shaina Plumley
1920 Queen Mary Court, $95,000, Christina T. Nguyen n/k/a Christina T. Nuyer-Lookis and Barry to Habibollah Atarodi
217 N. Main St., $110,000, Shirley Markwell to Brian Chandler
1803 E. Whitmer St., $30,000, Desmond and Patricia Clarke to Six Investment, LLC
2719 N. Church St., $33,000, Jacob A. and Jamie Smith to Brian and Mildred Justison
270 W. Eldorado St., $300 (right of way), Stephen T. Hill to the People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
2974 S. Long Creek Road, $380,000, Kyle J. Weston to Dylan Jenson
526 Bradley Court, $199,900, Casey R. Watson to Belinda Turner Mays
2315 Hoyt Court, $68,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Robert Pitcher
6625 Sherry Court, $395,000, Donald and Rhonda Beiler Jr. to Nathan A. Dub
201 Scenic Blvd., $69,000, The Estate of Byron Lee Baker, deceased c/o Benjamin Baker to Jennifer Lynne Lewis
64 Hillcrest Way, $130,000, Dustin Q. Lee to Anisa C. Voelkel
431 Kellar Lane, $72,000, Carlos A. Ochoa to Kelly M. Gagnon
220 N. Dennis Ave., $55,000, Tina L. Northrop and John and Devin Burress to Cyrus M. Bailey
Forsyth
476 Will Lane, $370,000, Krishina Prasad Nemmara Venkiteswaran to Cartus Financial Corporation
476 Will Lane, $370,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Robert Anthony and Cynthia Loy Martinez, Trustees of The Robert and Cynthia Trust dated Nov. 8, 2010
525 Ventura Drive, $155,000, Natalie Kase to Hope Tucker
879 Jasons Way, $470,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Brandie N. Jones
Macon
210 E. Andrews St., $185,000, Ricky A. Bingaman to Evans Klaves
South Macon
8543 Walmsley Road, $70,000, Elizabeth L. Whitaker, Trustee under the provisions of the Elizabeth L. Whitaker Declaration of Trust dated Oct. 29, 2010 to Roger and Cheryl A. Chaney
Mount Zion
540 W. Wildwood Drive, $115,000, Rosalee Conder to John E. Highcock
5595 W. Main St., $50,000, Bryan K. Keenan to Robb-Ling, Inc.
120 Parkington Court, $375,000, Justin L. and Heather R. Johnson to Timothy J. Hood
915 Oakview Drive, $169,900, Timothy J. Hood to Eian Poblador
420 Woodland Lane, $159,900, Wayne and Cathy Carter to Steven Grapes
643 Antler Drive, $127,000, Estate of Karon S. Harrison to Dean W. and Douglas Gerhardt
640 Brittany Court, $485,000, Matt Giltner to David Williams
Niantic
12542 W. Eldorado St., $253,750, Gerald W. Nicholls to Ricky Bingaman
Warrensburg
10 Michelle Drive, $23,000, Gloria Parton to Vicki Shelley
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.