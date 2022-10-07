Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1875 W. Leafland St., $5,000, Kevin Woodruff to Devon Curtis
2550 W. Main St., Unit A-3, $95,000, ARTM Properties, Inc. to Teresa Marie Brase
4207 E. Spruce St., 485,000, Shelli Jean Brunner to Pamela Sue Groves
2897 E. Division St., $15,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jessica A. Schiro
2123 Millstone Road, $75,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Abby Koester
1902 Hawthorne Drive, $153,000, Crystal Hall Caruso to Blair Springfield
977 S. 18th St., $40,000, Donna Jean Thompson Estate to Trisha M. Thomas
3612 E. William Street Road, $32,000, Debra Rathje, independent Administrator of the Estate of Myrta C. Pound to Willie Taylor
3620 E. William Street Road, $57,000, Debra Rathje, independent Administrator of the Estate of Myrta C. Pound to Willie Taylor
2105 Millstone Road, $100,000, Mildred Fleener to Jaylyn M. Harris
4645 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Joseph M. Petrucha to James W. Rade
4737 Mission Drive, $227,000, Gary L. Buenting to Joseph D. Rotz
3018 Tempe Drive, $80,000, John Sadomyschenko to Jason Comer
2183 Longwood Court, $179,999, Ronald A. Thompson to Jennifer Lynn Reichart
2933 Danny Drive, $262,000, Gary A. Moore to Robert G. Hancock
4262 E. Rosewood Drive, $75,000, Marian M. Taylor to Linda C. Hironimus
20 Greenridge Drive, $79,848, James Root, Macon County Sheriff to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an officer of the United States of America
1426 W. King St., $32,000, Boyd K. Kraft to Min Qi Wang
2652 Bayshore Heights Drive, $180,000, James K. Schmidt to James T. Schmidt
992 W. Aspen Trail, $169,900, The Ethel P. Haebich Declaration of Trust dated Jan. 27, 1999 to Jerry G. and Kameron Sumpter
3170 N. Westlawn Ave., $157,000, Shaun M. Thomas to Russell W. Jeppson
215 N. Taylor Ave., $65,000, Audrey Dayle Taylor to Quang Nguyen
1320 Meadowview Drive, $255,000, Estate of Diana K. Brown, deceased to Eddie W. Evans
3815 N. Constant View Drive, $115,000, Richard and Janice Hunt to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust #4029
2813 E. Cardinal Drive, $30,870, Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper to Dennis Richard Drew
2251 W. Ravina Park Road, $141,000, Donna Meinhold, Trustee under Declaration of Trust dated July 15, 1998 to Travest J. and Tiana M. Woodbury
2410 S. 34th St., $90,000, Ethan T. Lange to Sarah Renee Bailey
1929 Queen Mary Court, $35,000, Sherrie Graves to Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford as Trustees under Trust Agreement known as the Joint Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated 12/23/16
1705 W. Leafland Ave., $122,900, Deven Majors t o Kristen M. Johnson
5231 Melwood Court, $160,000, Robert and Nancy Whicker to Lori Horne
128 S. Delmar Ave., $98,000, Gail Brenner to Wally J. Flam
1556 E. Buena Vista Ave., $55,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to Carlos Ortega
256 E. Melrose Court, $65,000, Dustin Schniepp to Jodi L. Sennhenn
1921 W. Main St., $100,000, James Armbruster to Lawrence Karcher and Shelby Dudley
3641 Hardy St., $120,000, Marily M. Rosenthal, executor of the Estate of Irene Hines, deceased to Shelli Jean Brunner and Nina Renea Page
267 Galloway Park Drive, $40,000, Midwest Properties of Central Illinois LLC to Debbie Koin
1315 W. Macon St., $2,500 (land only), Gregory H. Washburn to Lauren Leonforte Company
2330 South Shores Drive, $140,000, Kevin R. Bergman to Howard Krissberg
1594 W. Hunt St., $55,000, Claudies Tyus to John McKinney
1942 W. Main St., $71,000, Erin Janvrin to Seth Fleener
2230 S. Taylor Road, $280,000, David and Tylena Brand to Brian Matthew and Chelsea Gray
135 Nordic Hills Drive, $200,000, Brian and Chelsea Gray to Matthew J. Schmutz
3234 Sand Creek Road, $93,000, Mary A. Pritchett to Randolph Edwards
58 Southside Country Club, $0, Ryan Neisslie to Blake E. Allison
832 N. 34th St., $32,000, Tanya L. Davis to Dale Andrew Smith
272 W. Harrison Ave., $23,000, Oliver Residential Properties LLC to Timothy R. Swick
1477 W. Macon St., $143,000, Emitt T. Grimes to Charles W. Butler
4151Washburn St., 431,960, Estate of Debra Lynn Johnson, deceased to Gary L. Maxey
3429 N. MacArthur Road, $123,000 (contract 2013), Arlis E. DeJaynes to Christopher N. DeJaynes
1300 Block of West Eldorado, $1,400 (right of way), Decatur Park District to the People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
3501 N. Taylor Ave., $270,000, Kyle A. Taylor to Cartus Financial Corporation
3501 N. Taylor Ave., $270,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Samantha Jones
735 Wolf Road, $150,000, Martha E. Ackerman to Lee W. and Francita Harvey
838 S. Jasper St., $16,000, Brandon Burwell to Sajed Qattoum
1956 E. Decatur St., $1,000 (contract 2021), Rodney and Kyle Bullock to Francisco Negrete
1421 E. Division St., $20,000, Francis E. and Jennie L. McDaniel to Raymond Galvan
1653 E. Wood St., $22,500, James R. Snow, independent executor of the last will and testament of John W. Snow deceased to Brenda Crippen
1265 W. Pershing Road, $90,000, Candace Woosley Living Trust to Robert C. Baum
5660 Lake Lynn Drive, $550,000, Richard F. Phares to Jessie A. Junker
264 W. Harrison Ave., $34,000, Todd A. Lewis to Equity Trust Co
3340 Tropicana Road, $158,000, Marcia P. Garner to Robert Findlay
1926 S. 33rd Place, $75,000, Gerald E. Ramsey to Bret M. Hobbs
710 Weaver Road, $294,500, Jeremy Bretz to Douglas Cawthorn
1651 N. Maple Ave., $5,000, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A to PM Services, LLC
3415 N. University Ave., $199,000, Shaun Schlosser to Lisa Boget
4423 Waterford Court, $213,500, Rotha J. Dickey to Steve Todd
974 Marlin Drive, $218,500, Aaron L. Hott to Kris Kilcoyne
1040 E. Garfield Ave., $25,500, Silsa Lopez to James R. Vanmeter, Sr
1039 N. Hill Ave., $35,000, Chontell Crochet to Ronald Clark
6443 Cypress Court, $424,000, Susan Speagle to Reid B. Mason
Argenta
14175 Briggs Road, $272,000, Alice G. Briggs c/o Annette Heller to Grant D. Briggs
8516 Newburg Road, $70,000, Gerald L. Gregory to Mitch Myers
Blue Mound
517 N. Bolls, $73,125, Brady Dambacher to Katelyn Voce
314 Territim Drive, $120,000, Jordan E. Jones to Nicole Lynn Grimm-Boas
Forsyth
749 Spyglass Blvd., $282,500, Jordan Brandenburg to Gina Smith
127 E. Cox St., $121,783, David L. Allen to Nicolas I. Calleja
525 W. Hickory Point Road, $130,000, Megan Bantz to Mount Zion Investments LLC
311 Loma Drive, $182,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Paige and Christian McQuality
781 Christopher Drive, $285,000, Swapnika Jellapuram to Be Le
1004 James Court, $470,000, Russell L. Bodine to Kami Crutchfield
Macon
5810 E. Lakelynn Drive, $350,000, Mason Family Trust dated 4/21/2021 to Richard Phares
Maroa
228 N. Ash St., $106,000, Kirsten L. Newby to Jena R. Thomas
13170 N. Route 51, $55,000, Estate of Robert Braden to Brian Sanderson
222 N. Olive St., $138,000, Heather Ross to Christle Leann Watson
304 S. Locust St., $135,000, Shelby L. Gillespie to Abigail Reedy
Mount Zion
1420 Glennwood Court, $169,900, Sue Rector to Tylena K. Brand
405 Mintler Drive, $140,000, Matthew Himes to Austin GC Jamison and Victoria Tenjes-Brown
620 Maddox Drive, $168,000, Timothy J. Mathis to Donnie D. Tatum
1225 Nolan Ave., $200,000, Heather A. Walsh to Wade H. Collier
1625 Havenwood Court, $170,000, Nicholas Hogue to Hannah E. Lake
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.