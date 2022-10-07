Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1875 W. Leafland St., $5,000, Kevin Woodruff to Devon Curtis

2550 W. Main St., Unit A-3, $95,000, ARTM Properties, Inc. to Teresa Marie Brase

4207 E. Spruce St., 485,000, Shelli Jean Brunner to Pamela Sue Groves

2897 E. Division St., $15,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jessica A. Schiro

2123 Millstone Road, $75,000, CMB Real Estate, LLC to Abby Koester

1902 Hawthorne Drive, $153,000, Crystal Hall Caruso to Blair Springfield

977 S. 18th St., $40,000, Donna Jean Thompson Estate to Trisha M. Thomas

3612 E. William Street Road, $32,000, Debra Rathje, independent Administrator of the Estate of Myrta C. Pound to Willie Taylor

3620 E. William Street Road, $57,000, Debra Rathje, independent Administrator of the Estate of Myrta C. Pound to Willie Taylor

2105 Millstone Road, $100,000, Mildred Fleener to Jaylyn M. Harris

4645 E. Fitzgerald Road, $215,000, Joseph M. Petrucha to James W. Rade

4737 Mission Drive, $227,000, Gary L. Buenting to Joseph D. Rotz

3018 Tempe Drive, $80,000, John Sadomyschenko to Jason Comer

2183 Longwood Court, $179,999, Ronald A. Thompson to Jennifer Lynn Reichart

2933 Danny Drive, $262,000, Gary A. Moore to Robert G. Hancock

4262 E. Rosewood Drive, $75,000, Marian M. Taylor to Linda C. Hironimus

20 Greenridge Drive, $79,848, James Root, Macon County Sheriff to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an officer of the United States of America

1426 W. King St., $32,000, Boyd K. Kraft to Min Qi Wang

2652 Bayshore Heights Drive, $180,000, James K. Schmidt to James T. Schmidt

992 W. Aspen Trail, $169,900, The Ethel P. Haebich Declaration of Trust dated Jan. 27, 1999 to Jerry G. and Kameron Sumpter

3170 N. Westlawn Ave., $157,000, Shaun M. Thomas to Russell W. Jeppson

215 N. Taylor Ave., $65,000, Audrey Dayle Taylor to Quang Nguyen

1320 Meadowview Drive, $255,000, Estate of Diana K. Brown, deceased to Eddie W. Evans

3815 N. Constant View Drive, $115,000, Richard and Janice Hunt to Lincoln Land Illinois Trust #4029

2813 E. Cardinal Drive, $30,870, Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Mr. Cooper to Dennis Richard Drew

2251 W. Ravina Park Road, $141,000, Donna Meinhold, Trustee under Declaration of Trust dated July 15, 1998 to Travest J. and Tiana M. Woodbury

2410 S. 34th St., $90,000, Ethan T. Lange to Sarah Renee Bailey

1929 Queen Mary Court, $35,000, Sherrie Graves to Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford as Trustees under Trust Agreement known as the Joint Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated 12/23/16

1705 W. Leafland Ave., $122,900, Deven Majors t o Kristen M. Johnson

5231 Melwood Court, $160,000, Robert and Nancy Whicker to Lori Horne

128 S. Delmar Ave., $98,000, Gail Brenner to Wally J. Flam

1556 E. Buena Vista Ave., $55,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to Carlos Ortega

256 E. Melrose Court, $65,000, Dustin Schniepp to Jodi L. Sennhenn

1921 W. Main St., $100,000, James Armbruster to Lawrence Karcher and Shelby Dudley

3641 Hardy St., $120,000, Marily M. Rosenthal, executor of the Estate of Irene Hines, deceased to Shelli Jean Brunner and Nina Renea Page

267 Galloway Park Drive, $40,000, Midwest Properties of Central Illinois LLC to Debbie Koin

1315 W. Macon St., $2,500 (land only), Gregory H. Washburn to Lauren Leonforte Company

2330 South Shores Drive, $140,000, Kevin R. Bergman to Howard Krissberg

1594 W. Hunt St., $55,000, Claudies Tyus to John McKinney

1942 W. Main St., $71,000, Erin Janvrin to Seth Fleener

2230 S. Taylor Road, $280,000, David and Tylena Brand to Brian Matthew and Chelsea Gray

135 Nordic Hills Drive, $200,000, Brian and Chelsea Gray to Matthew J. Schmutz

3234 Sand Creek Road, $93,000, Mary A. Pritchett to Randolph Edwards

58 Southside Country Club, $0, Ryan Neisslie to Blake E. Allison

832 N. 34th St., $32,000, Tanya L. Davis to Dale Andrew Smith

272 W. Harrison Ave., $23,000, Oliver Residential Properties LLC to Timothy R. Swick

1477 W. Macon St., $143,000, Emitt T. Grimes to Charles W. Butler

4151Washburn St., 431,960, Estate of Debra Lynn Johnson, deceased to Gary L. Maxey

3429 N. MacArthur Road, $123,000 (contract 2013), Arlis E. DeJaynes to Christopher N. DeJaynes

1300 Block of West Eldorado, $1,400 (right of way), Decatur Park District to the People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

3501 N. Taylor Ave., $270,000, Kyle A. Taylor to Cartus Financial Corporation

3501 N. Taylor Ave., $270,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Samantha Jones

735 Wolf Road, $150,000, Martha E. Ackerman to Lee W. and Francita Harvey

838 S. Jasper St., $16,000, Brandon Burwell to Sajed Qattoum

1956 E. Decatur St., $1,000 (contract 2021), Rodney and Kyle Bullock to Francisco Negrete

1421 E. Division St., $20,000, Francis E. and Jennie L. McDaniel to Raymond Galvan

1653 E. Wood St., $22,500, James R. Snow, independent executor of the last will and testament of John W. Snow deceased to Brenda Crippen

1265 W. Pershing Road, $90,000, Candace Woosley Living Trust to Robert C. Baum

5660 Lake Lynn Drive, $550,000, Richard F. Phares to Jessie A. Junker

264 W. Harrison Ave., $34,000, Todd A. Lewis to Equity Trust Co

3340 Tropicana Road, $158,000, Marcia P. Garner to Robert Findlay

1926 S. 33rd Place, $75,000, Gerald E. Ramsey to Bret M. Hobbs

710 Weaver Road, $294,500, Jeremy Bretz to Douglas Cawthorn

1651 N. Maple Ave., $5,000, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee for Upland Mortgage Loan Trust A to PM Services, LLC

3415 N. University Ave., $199,000, Shaun Schlosser to Lisa Boget

4423 Waterford Court, $213,500, Rotha J. Dickey to Steve Todd

974 Marlin Drive, $218,500, Aaron L. Hott to Kris Kilcoyne

1040 E. Garfield Ave., $25,500, Silsa Lopez to James R. Vanmeter, Sr

1039 N. Hill Ave., $35,000, Chontell Crochet to Ronald Clark

6443 Cypress Court, $424,000, Susan Speagle to Reid B. Mason

Argenta

14175 Briggs Road, $272,000, Alice G. Briggs c/o Annette Heller to Grant D. Briggs

8516 Newburg Road, $70,000, Gerald L. Gregory to Mitch Myers

Blue Mound

517 N. Bolls, $73,125, Brady Dambacher to Katelyn Voce

314 Territim Drive, $120,000, Jordan E. Jones to Nicole Lynn Grimm-Boas

Forsyth

749 Spyglass Blvd., $282,500, Jordan Brandenburg to Gina Smith

127 E. Cox St., $121,783, David L. Allen to Nicolas I. Calleja

525 W. Hickory Point Road, $130,000, Megan Bantz to Mount Zion Investments LLC

311 Loma Drive, $182,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Paige and Christian McQuality

781 Christopher Drive, $285,000, Swapnika Jellapuram to Be Le

1004 James Court, $470,000, Russell L. Bodine to Kami Crutchfield

Macon

5810 E. Lakelynn Drive, $350,000, Mason Family Trust dated 4/21/2021 to Richard Phares

Maroa

228 N. Ash St., $106,000, Kirsten L. Newby to Jena R. Thomas

13170 N. Route 51, $55,000, Estate of Robert Braden to Brian Sanderson

222 N. Olive St., $138,000, Heather Ross to Christle Leann Watson

304 S. Locust St., $135,000, Shelby L. Gillespie to Abigail Reedy

Mount Zion

1420 Glennwood Court, $169,900, Sue Rector to Tylena K. Brand

405 Mintler Drive, $140,000, Matthew Himes to Austin GC Jamison and Victoria Tenjes-Brown

620 Maddox Drive, $168,000, Timothy J. Mathis to Donnie D. Tatum

1225 Nolan Ave., $200,000, Heather A. Walsh to Wade H. Collier

1625 Havenwood Court, $170,000, Nicholas Hogue to Hannah E. Lake

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.