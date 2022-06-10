Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4541 N. Adams Drive, $179,900, Jesse and Amanda Ditty to Nathaniel and Datrice Weathers II

4864 Arbor Court, $160,000, Donna M. Cleland to Harriett Jean Destefano

4610 E. Bentonville Road, $135,000, Estate of Larry D. Haugerud, deceased c/o Tammie Parsons to Peggy Ruetz

5080 N. Brush College Road, $198,000, Donald and Florence Leckrone to IL Cooperative Assoc., d/b/a Clear Talk

3291 E. Cedar St., $70,000, Anne Carr to Jordan Morlan

1804 S. Country Club Road, $106,100, William R. and Barbara K. Sarver to Travis Voorhees and Kayla Brady

2294 W. Cushing St., $97,000, Tyler Knox to Roland and Velma Mabry

2708 Deerpath Park Drive, $130,000, Daniel H. and Cynthia A. Muir to Daniel H. Muir

60 Dellwood Drive, $132,500, Nicholas P. and Michaleen P. King to Adam and Annie Hamerlinck

173 N. Dennis Ave., $93,000, Kathleen A. Pletsch nka Kathleen A. Wrigley to Robert Schmitt

1024 N. Dunham Ave., $43,500, Steven Ray Kelton to Joshua D. and Traci M. Manning

24 East Drive, $63,000, Gayle J. Garmon to Derrick L. Thaxton Sr.

390 W. Eldorado St., $350,000, Laurel Real Estate Investments, LLC-B to 462 Parnters, LLC

2255 N. Fairview Ave., $49,000, Grant M. Wells to Lyle Brisch

2274 W. Forest Ave., $129,900, John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino to Drake L. Schafer

3443 Greenhill Road, $149,900, Pattie A. Pfeifer to Nicholas Stewart

3505 Gunnar Court, $133,400, Stephen J. Jackson to Daniel E. and Cynthia J. Larson

1057 W. Howard St., $1,000, Sherlonda Tables to Germaine Moore

16 Kater Drive, $72,500, Rebecca Sue McPeek to Todd Davis

1056 W. King St., $30,000, Ronald H. and Lynnette Hermann to Rene A. and Madelline Escalante

1046 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $45,000, Mary R. and Ntaka Trimar, Sr. to Kelly M. Gagnon

1330 E. Locust St., $10,200, Catherine Johnson to Saveon Wright

1452 W. Macon St., $87,500, Charles Mull to Amber Nicole Gillespie

1027 W. Main St., $76,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Jose Fernando Ramirez Perez and Edith Elena Navarrete Carbajal

236 W. Oak Lane, $165,000, Joshua H. and Elizabeth A. Rosenthal to Judi Porter

2195 N. Oakland Ave., $765,000, Jay Swami Food Mart, Inc. to Jai Bajrangbali LLC

3214 N. Oakland Ave., $192,500, Gary L. Corley to Seidy Yairtih Molina Ramos

244 N. Park Place, $180,000, Brandon C. Lockhart to Todd and Michelle Smith

1161 W. Pineview Court, $264,000, Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds to Andrew James and Mary Elizabeth Smith

3573 Plover Drive, $81,900, Xenon Arendovich to Jennifer Currie Adams

5678 E. Reas Bridge Road, $360,000, Thomas R. and Terry Sue Wagner to Steven J. and Nancy V. Anderson

1437 W. Riverview Ave., $130,000, James J. and Susanna M. Foster to Cassidy Krause

2162 Roosevelt Ave., $24,000, Gary L. and Gloria J. Alison, Trustees to Anthony Walker

2440 S. Taylor Road, $299,000, Nicholas and Danielle Cooling to Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds

1582 S. Taylorville Road, $50,000, William B. Harmon to Decatur Builders LLC

957 N. Union St., $29,000, Karen Sue Dotson Estate, deceased c/o Kathryn Sue Smith to Bradley Scarberry

4165 N. Water St., $4,300,000, Decatur Ashwater, LLC to Club at West Sycamore, LLC

2237 Western Drive, $267,500, Angela N. Vaughn to Ryan Grinestaff

4740 E. Willowbrook Lane, $149,000, Shirley A. Long to Madelyn E. Budd

2004 S. Windsor Road, $82,000, Christopher and Allison Saldaris to Jayce A. Bertoldo

441 Woodside Trail, $41,000, Clyde Kevin Hubbard to Gary G. Brennan

1929 N. 24th St., $21,000, David E. and Donna Crawley to Jestin A. Crawley

1505 S. 35th St., $129,900, Nathaniel Weathers II to Thomas McKay

2575 S. 70th St., $167,000, Dominick L. Zola to Dillon G. Logan

Argenta

10165 Jordan Road, $225,000, Charles R. Osborne to Mitchell Lee Estep Jr.

Forsyth

17 Lantern Lane, $299,900, Hamid and Angela S. Sagha to Christopher D. and Elizabeth L. Featherstone

Maroa

11250 Country Garden Lane, $468,000, David J. Huddleston to Michael David and Lacy Schwarze

10897 N. Oakland Ave., $265,000, James R. Hulstine to Joseph Anderson

309 S. Walnut St., $107,500, Justin Lyon to Michael Petty

Mount Zion

6430 John Drive, $210,000, Brian and Autumn Polley to Selena J. and Matthew A. Clark

1045 S. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Elizabeth A. and Brian Clayton to Worapan Nijjarunkul

Oreana

304 W. Belle St., $53,000, Melchior Clark, formerly known as Melanie Clark to Harold and Julie Ballard

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0