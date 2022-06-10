Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4541 N. Adams Drive, $179,900, Jesse and Amanda Ditty to Nathaniel and Datrice Weathers II
4864 Arbor Court, $160,000, Donna M. Cleland to Harriett Jean Destefano
4610 E. Bentonville Road, $135,000, Estate of Larry D. Haugerud, deceased c/o Tammie Parsons to Peggy Ruetz
5080 N. Brush College Road, $198,000, Donald and Florence Leckrone to IL Cooperative Assoc., d/b/a Clear Talk
3291 E. Cedar St., $70,000, Anne Carr to Jordan Morlan
1804 S. Country Club Road, $106,100, William R. and Barbara K. Sarver to Travis Voorhees and Kayla Brady
2294 W. Cushing St., $97,000, Tyler Knox to Roland and Velma Mabry
2708 Deerpath Park Drive, $130,000, Daniel H. and Cynthia A. Muir to Daniel H. Muir
60 Dellwood Drive, $132,500, Nicholas P. and Michaleen P. King to Adam and Annie Hamerlinck
173 N. Dennis Ave., $93,000, Kathleen A. Pletsch nka Kathleen A. Wrigley to Robert Schmitt
1024 N. Dunham Ave., $43,500, Steven Ray Kelton to Joshua D. and Traci M. Manning
24 East Drive, $63,000, Gayle J. Garmon to Derrick L. Thaxton Sr.
390 W. Eldorado St., $350,000, Laurel Real Estate Investments, LLC-B to 462 Parnters, LLC
2255 N. Fairview Ave., $49,000, Grant M. Wells to Lyle Brisch
2274 W. Forest Ave., $129,900, John Jay and Laura Lynn Marino to Drake L. Schafer
3443 Greenhill Road, $149,900, Pattie A. Pfeifer to Nicholas Stewart
3505 Gunnar Court, $133,400, Stephen J. Jackson to Daniel E. and Cynthia J. Larson
1057 W. Howard St., $1,000, Sherlonda Tables to Germaine Moore
16 Kater Drive, $72,500, Rebecca Sue McPeek to Todd Davis
1056 W. King St., $30,000, Ronald H. and Lynnette Hermann to Rene A. and Madelline Escalante
1046 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $45,000, Mary R. and Ntaka Trimar, Sr. to Kelly M. Gagnon
1330 E. Locust St., $10,200, Catherine Johnson to Saveon Wright
1452 W. Macon St., $87,500, Charles Mull to Amber Nicole Gillespie
1027 W. Main St., $76,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Jose Fernando Ramirez Perez and Edith Elena Navarrete Carbajal
236 W. Oak Lane, $165,000, Joshua H. and Elizabeth A. Rosenthal to Judi Porter
2195 N. Oakland Ave., $765,000, Jay Swami Food Mart, Inc. to Jai Bajrangbali LLC
3214 N. Oakland Ave., $192,500, Gary L. Corley to Seidy Yairtih Molina Ramos
244 N. Park Place, $180,000, Brandon C. Lockhart to Todd and Michelle Smith
1161 W. Pineview Court, $264,000, Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds to Andrew James and Mary Elizabeth Smith
3573 Plover Drive, $81,900, Xenon Arendovich to Jennifer Currie Adams
5678 E. Reas Bridge Road, $360,000, Thomas R. and Terry Sue Wagner to Steven J. and Nancy V. Anderson
1437 W. Riverview Ave., $130,000, James J. and Susanna M. Foster to Cassidy Krause
2162 Roosevelt Ave., $24,000, Gary L. and Gloria J. Alison, Trustees to Anthony Walker
2440 S. Taylor Road, $299,000, Nicholas and Danielle Cooling to Matthew S. and Rachel L. Reynolds
1582 S. Taylorville Road, $50,000, William B. Harmon to Decatur Builders LLC
957 N. Union St., $29,000, Karen Sue Dotson Estate, deceased c/o Kathryn Sue Smith to Bradley Scarberry
4165 N. Water St., $4,300,000, Decatur Ashwater, LLC to Club at West Sycamore, LLC
2237 Western Drive, $267,500, Angela N. Vaughn to Ryan Grinestaff
4740 E. Willowbrook Lane, $149,000, Shirley A. Long to Madelyn E. Budd
2004 S. Windsor Road, $82,000, Christopher and Allison Saldaris to Jayce A. Bertoldo
441 Woodside Trail, $41,000, Clyde Kevin Hubbard to Gary G. Brennan
1929 N. 24th St., $21,000, David E. and Donna Crawley to Jestin A. Crawley
1505 S. 35th St., $129,900, Nathaniel Weathers II to Thomas McKay
2575 S. 70th St., $167,000, Dominick L. Zola to Dillon G. Logan
Argenta
10165 Jordan Road, $225,000, Charles R. Osborne to Mitchell Lee Estep Jr.
Forsyth
17 Lantern Lane, $299,900, Hamid and Angela S. Sagha to Christopher D. and Elizabeth L. Featherstone
Maroa
11250 Country Garden Lane, $468,000, David J. Huddleston to Michael David and Lacy Schwarze
10897 N. Oakland Ave., $265,000, James R. Hulstine to Joseph Anderson
309 S. Walnut St., $107,500, Justin Lyon to Michael Petty
Mount Zion
6430 John Drive, $210,000, Brian and Autumn Polley to Selena J. and Matthew A. Clark
1045 S. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Elizabeth A. and Brian Clayton to Worapan Nijjarunkul
Oreana
304 W. Belle St., $53,000, Melchior Clark, formerly known as Melanie Clark to Harold and Julie Ballard
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.