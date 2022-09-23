 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur   

2525 E. Olive St., $27,000, Jarrett S. C. Acklin to Samuel C. T. Finley 

641 W. Prairie Ave., $500 (land only), Jarrett S. C. and Janice L. Acklin to Kevin and Jan Taylor

651 W. Prairie Ave., $500 (land only), Jarrett S. C. and Janice L. Acklin to Kevin and Jan Taylor

1379 W. Macon St., $13,000, Joh R. and Rise L. Hadley to Benjamin J. Baker 

1079 N. Summit Ave., $24,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Sarah Schiro

552 S. Church St., $5,650,000 (apartments, units 109), Huntley Ridge, LLC to Huntley Ridge Partners, LLC

People are also reading…

3480 N. Charles St., $40,000, Kathy M. Weidner  for the Estate of Douglas M. Weidner to Javier and Astrid Calixto

235 N. Taylor Ave., $93,000, Libby Covington to Brianna Martin

655 Lake Ridge Ave., $53,000, Kyle L. Caplinger to Dillard and Rita Mansell

3886 N. Greenridge Drive, $136,000, Tori Jo Butler to Patrick Fought

339 N. Newcastle Drive, $118,000, Nicole Christison to Douglas and Carla Lyon

1770 S. Westgate Drive, $50,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Zachary Drew

6310 Kitchen Road, $275,000, Rodney D. Morri and Janet Morr to Henry S., Betsy, Douglas S. and Joseph L. Walston

1767 E. Lincoln Ave., $6,000, William B. Atchison to Laundrell Muex

5347 Walmsley Road, $140,000, Estate of Juanita M. Chaney, deceased to Garrett S. Ryder 

1204 E. Logan St, $6,000, Steve Beck, Executor of Estate of James Beck to Michele Barron

3623 N. Union St., $115,000, Brandon Barney to Hope Tucker 

3224 N. Brett Ave., $50,000, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Matthew Joseph and Allison Gillespie

3122 Colorado Drive, $134,000, Vincente Nerio to Desiree Wright 

2508 E. North St., $500 (land only), City of Decatur to Daniel Banning 

1935 E. North St., $6,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Michelle Shofner and Toussaint Lewis

1253 W. Green St., $7,000 (contract dated 2021), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Kenyadda Horne

1668 E. Prairie St., $15,600 (contract dated 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Ronald Bradfield

1822 Race Drive, $174,800, Dennis Drew to Robert W. Croft 

60 Hillcrest Way, $148,000, Saundra L. Daughterity to Bryant Morrison 

1051 W. Center St., $23,000, Richard Dibartolomeo to Angela Burkart

818 Buccaneer Point, $535,000, James R. and Shelia E. Durfey, AS Co-Trustees of the Durfey 1992 Trust, dated June 3, 1992 to Alan L. Edgecombe

1320 W. Riverview Ave., $27,000, Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Quendrim Kongjeli

2851 N. Primrose Lane, $120,000, Elizabeth Brinkoetter to Andrew R. Buhr

35 N. Country Club Road, $360,000, Cale Atteberry to Douglas W. Coyne 

17 Seventh Drive, $67,000, Elizabeth Stewart to Penny Slaw 

730 Country Manor Drive, $191,000, Robert and B. Lorraine Markillie to Scott A. and Angela L. Hollingsworth

Mount Zion

445 N. Broadway St., $60,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew

1605 Westside Drive, $161,000, Conrad John Siudyla and Jason Bodine

330 W. Roberts St., $140,000, Devid Floyd to Cody Bainbridge 

 

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHDAY: Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

BIRTHDAY: Mary V. Szymkoski, 100th

MOUNT PULASKI — Mrs. Mary V. Szymkoski will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Scovill B…

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

In an alarming assessment, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting, the U.N. chief pointed to the war in Ukraine, multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries, and recent reversals of progress on such U.N. goals as ending extreme poverty and providing quality education for all children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking up is hard to do! How to recover from your heartbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News