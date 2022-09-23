Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2525 E. Olive St., $27,000, Jarrett S. C. Acklin to Samuel C. T. Finley
641 W. Prairie Ave., $500 (land only), Jarrett S. C. and Janice L. Acklin to Kevin and Jan Taylor
651 W. Prairie Ave., $500 (land only), Jarrett S. C. and Janice L. Acklin to Kevin and Jan Taylor
1379 W. Macon St., $13,000, Joh R. and Rise L. Hadley to Benjamin J. Baker
1079 N. Summit Ave., $24,000, MLIPO2, LLC to Sarah Schiro
552 S. Church St., $5,650,000 (apartments, units 109), Huntley Ridge, LLC to Huntley Ridge Partners, LLC
3480 N. Charles St., $40,000, Kathy M. Weidner for the Estate of Douglas M. Weidner to Javier and Astrid Calixto
235 N. Taylor Ave., $93,000, Libby Covington to Brianna Martin
655 Lake Ridge Ave., $53,000, Kyle L. Caplinger to Dillard and Rita Mansell
3886 N. Greenridge Drive, $136,000, Tori Jo Butler to Patrick Fought
339 N. Newcastle Drive, $118,000, Nicole Christison to Douglas and Carla Lyon
1770 S. Westgate Drive, $50,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Zachary Drew
6310 Kitchen Road, $275,000, Rodney D. Morri and Janet Morr to Henry S., Betsy, Douglas S. and Joseph L. Walston
1767 E. Lincoln Ave., $6,000, William B. Atchison to Laundrell Muex
5347 Walmsley Road, $140,000, Estate of Juanita M. Chaney, deceased to Garrett S. Ryder
1204 E. Logan St, $6,000, Steve Beck, Executor of Estate of James Beck to Michele Barron
3623 N. Union St., $115,000, Brandon Barney to Hope Tucker
3224 N. Brett Ave., $50,000, Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage to Matthew Joseph and Allison Gillespie
3122 Colorado Drive, $134,000, Vincente Nerio to Desiree Wright
2508 E. North St., $500 (land only), City of Decatur to Daniel Banning
1935 E. North St., $6,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Michelle Shofner and Toussaint Lewis
1253 W. Green St., $7,000 (contract dated 2021), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Kenyadda Horne
1668 E. Prairie St., $15,600 (contract dated 2017), Andrew R. Hendrian to Ronald Bradfield
1822 Race Drive, $174,800, Dennis Drew to Robert W. Croft
60 Hillcrest Way, $148,000, Saundra L. Daughterity to Bryant Morrison
1051 W. Center St., $23,000, Richard Dibartolomeo to Angela Burkart
818 Buccaneer Point, $535,000, James R. and Shelia E. Durfey, AS Co-Trustees of the Durfey 1992 Trust, dated June 3, 1992 to Alan L. Edgecombe
1320 W. Riverview Ave., $27,000, Nationstar Mortgage, LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper to Quendrim Kongjeli
2851 N. Primrose Lane, $120,000, Elizabeth Brinkoetter to Andrew R. Buhr
35 N. Country Club Road, $360,000, Cale Atteberry to Douglas W. Coyne
17 Seventh Drive, $67,000, Elizabeth Stewart to Penny Slaw
730 Country Manor Drive, $191,000, Robert and B. Lorraine Markillie to Scott A. and Angela L. Hollingsworth
Mount Zion
445 N. Broadway St., $60,000, Sheriff of Macon County to Dennis Drew
1605 Westside Drive, $161,000, Conrad John Siudyla and Jason Bodine
330 W. Roberts St., $140,000, Devid Floyd to Cody Bainbridge
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.