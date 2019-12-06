Sneezing too much to enjoy the holidays? A moldy Christmas tree might be to blame, but there are ways to breathe easy.

There can be endless debate about the best time to set up a Christmas tree, but the symbols of holiday cheer can pose an often-unheeded danger to people with asthma or allergies that means they may want to keep a live tree in the house only about a week.

That’s because of something called “Christmas tree syndrome,” a term allergist Dr. Lawrence Kurlandsky introduced with two studies suggesting that live Christmas trees can be covered in mold that can cause breathing issues. People with asthma or allergies are particularly susceptible, because 70 percent of the molds found in live trees can trigger severe asthma attacks, fatigue and sinus congestion.

Dr. Sharmilee Nyenhuis, an allergist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said some people who have mold allergies don’t realize the dangers of Christmas tree mold.

“Around five to seven days would probably be a good amount of time to have a live Christmas tree up, since after seven days the mold count starts to increase exponentially,” she said.

The warmth inside homes is one reason the mold on trees gets more dangerous with time, said Melanie Carver, vice president of community health and marketing for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.