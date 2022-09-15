SOCIAL SECURITY: Communicate changes to Social Security

Did you know that certain life changes can affect your Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments? Sometimes your circumstances may change after you apply for or begin to receive SSI. When that happens, it’s important for you to tell us about these changes. This will ensure that you receive the benefits to which you’re eligible.

Here are some common changes you must report if you have applied for or receive SSI:

• Changes in income, wages, or self-employment income;

• Starting, stopping, or changing jobs;

• Changing your address or persons moving in or out of the household;

• Changes in marital status (including any same-sex relationships);

• Having more than $2,000 if you are single or $3,000 if you are married in resources that you can cash in, sell, or use to pay for food and shelter; and

• Changes in resources, including money in financial accounts and buying or selling extra vehicles, stocks, investments, or property.

You can conveniently report your wages using our:

• Free SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app for smartphones.

• Online Wage Reporting Tool using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, create one today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Be sure to sign up for monthly SSI wage reporting emails or text reminders, so you never forget.

Other options include speaking with a representative by calling toll free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visiting or writing your local Social Security Office.

You must report a change within 10 days after the month it happens. You should report a change even if you’re late. Failure to report timely may cause you to:

• Receive less than you should and take longer to receive the correct amount;

• Receive more than you should and have to pay it back;

• Have a penalty deducted from your SSI payment; or

• Lose SSI for not reporting information that we use to determine whether you are still eligible for SSI.

Securing your today and tomorrow starts with being informed. Please share this information with your friends and family — and post it on social media.

* * *

This year, October 12 is National Savings Day. This day serves as an important reminder to plan for your financial future.

Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. We have online tools to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement using your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Your statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors benefits.

Our Plan for Retirement tool in your personal my Social Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare the effect different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates have on your future benefit amount.

* * *

Social Security strives to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone, including people who are more comfortable reading and speaking Spanish.

Our Spanish-language website, www.segurosocial.gov, provides information about our programs and services. You can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for and manage benefits, and much more.

You can also learn more about why Social Security is important to the Hispanic community at www.ssa.gov/espanol/personas/hispanos. And, you can follow us on our Spanish-language Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/segurosocial and twitter.com/segurosocial.

We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones on popular topics such as:

• Retirement, disability and survivors benefits.

• Medicare.

• Supplemental Security Income.

Spanish-speaking customers who need to speak with a representative can call us at 1-800-772-1213 and press 7.