Social Security: Many Social Security services available online
Social Security: Many Social Security services available online

There’s probably been a time in your life when you’ve wondered, “Can I do this online instead of visiting a Social Security office?” The answer is more than likely yes, and you can find more information about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Online, you can apply for retirement and disability benefits, appeal a decision, and do much more.

The Online Services webpage has four categories for easy navigation:

Review Your Information. You can access your secure, personal information and earnings history to make sure everything is correct.

Apply for Benefits. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits without having to visit a local Social Security office.

Manage Your Account. You can change your direct deposit information and your address, if you are receiving benefits, online.

Find Help and Answers. You can find answers to your most frequently asked questions, as well as links to publications and other informational websites.

You can also access personalized information with your my Social Security account. This is a useful resource even if you are not receiving benefits. You can:

• Request a replacement Social Security number or Medicare card.

• Get personalized retirement benefit estimates.

• Get estimates for spouse’s benefits.

• Print proof that you do not receive benefits.

• Check your application or appeal status.

• Read your Social Security Statement.

If you are receiving benefits, you can:

• Request a replacement Social Security number or Medicare card.

• Set up or change direct deposit.

• Print a Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) form.

• Opt out of mailed notices for those available online.

• Print a benefit verification letter.

• Change your address.

