Social Security: Many Social Security services available online

There’s probably been a time in your life when you’ve wondered, “Can I do this online instead of visiting a Social Security office?” The answer is more than likely yes, and you can find more information about our online services at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Online, you can apply for retirement and disability benefits, appeal a decision, and do much more.

The Online Services webpage has four categories for easy navigation:

• Review Your Information. You can access your secure, personal information and earnings history to make sure everything is correct.

• Apply for Benefits. You can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits without having to visit a local Social Security office.

• Manage Your Account. You can change your direct deposit information and your address, if you are receiving benefits, online.

• Find Help and Answers. You can find answers to your most frequently asked questions, as well as links to publications and other informational websites.