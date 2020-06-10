Star Lord, Yondu, Groot, Drax the Destroyer: Meet Scovill Zoo's newest residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Four cheetahs brothers were added to the collection of animals at Scovill Zoo.

Zoo officials say the 2-year-old cheetahs are named after characters featured in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" superhero film. Star Lord, Yondu, Groot and Drax the Destroyer were brought from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, on May 20.

The Decatur Park District said two male cheetahs previously at Scovill Zoo were send to Fossil Rim for breeding. The exchange was part of the Species Survival Plan, designed to help sustain the cheetah population.

The zoo is open under certain restrictions of social distancing and a limited number of people are allowed to enter. Visitors and members can reserve admission at scovillzoo.com, including free Thursdays.

GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.