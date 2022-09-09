Taste of History event to highlight Decatur's past

DECATUR — Tickets are on sale for the Taste of History event to benefit five locations with deep roots in Decatur's past.

During this event, which takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, participants will be able to explore the sites while enjoying hors d’oeuves and drinks at each location.

The locations are the Culver House, Governor Oglesby Mansion, Hieronymus Mueller Museum, James Millikin Homestead and the Staley Museum.

Tickets can be purchased for $40 per person through Sept. 24 during regular open hours at the Hieronymus Mueller Museum or via email to HMuellerMuseum@gmail.com.

Tickets will be $45 per person after Sept. 24. Space is limited for this event, which is for those ages 21 and up.

For more information, go to the Taste of History Decatur Facebook page.