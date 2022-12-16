Tees the Season: Decorating with a little help from our friends

Making the decision to take part in this year’s Trees on Tees event at the Hickory Point Golf Course was easy.

Deciding how we would decorate the tree was the hard part.

Being new to this event, which benefits the Decatur Park District’s general operating budget which includes recreational programs, our minds were full of creative ideas. But two things were working against us.

The first was time. The final decision to participate came as registration was wrapping up. And while our staff is mighty, it is small. Finding time to actually discuss our options and execute them proved to be a challenge.

Add to that, we work for a newspaper. So unlike the folks at LaGondola, that got creative and used their signature bowls, or Flora Gems, which used ring boxes, as decorations, our signature item is newspaper.

You can use newspaper to create a variety of things. When it comes to Christmas decorations, thoughts immediately go to things like newspaper wreaths, rolled newspapers as hanging ornaments and cool designs made of paper Mache. Not a problem if you are decorating a tree that will be indoors. It is a problem when your paper creations will be exposed to the elements for two weeks.

Still, we did hang some newspaper garland, and with the help of a talented youngster wrapped some “presents” with weekend comics and plastic wrap to put in a sleigh.

It went along with the black and red bulbs and white garland to create a "black and white and read all over" theme. Get it?

While difficult to see from the golf cart path, our tree does include several special elements. Continuing the giving theme of the season, the Herald & Review reached out to local nonprofits asking if they would be interested in providing an ornament that represented some aspect of their organization. Most of the groups we contacted had submitted information for a Giving Tuesday directory we compiled recently that shared basic information about the groups and how people can help. Check out the list if you are looking for a local group to support.

Despite a late request, which promoted a very quick turnaround, a dozen local groups were able to participate. Some created ornaments just for us, while others shared ornaments they had made for the trees in their office.

Pushing the challenges aside, like they always do, my team put together a tree we are proud of. And with a year under our belt, and more than a month to execute our plan, we look forward to next year.