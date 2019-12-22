The Herald & Review's No. 9 story of 2019: Big changes at Decatur hospitals
The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters

DECATUR — Decatur's two major health care providers underwent major changes in 2019.

Michael Hicks, a senior vice president and chief operating officer of a hospital in Harvey, Illinois, became CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in April. He replaced Joan Coffman, who stepped down in July 2018.

St. Mary's also acquired Benefi Center for Women, formerly Vita, and opened the Wiesemann Women's Center, which houses imaging services.

The hospital has started work on a $12 million multi-specialty care clinic and intensive care unit renovations in recent years.

It also was announced in May that Decatur Memorial Hospital would become an affiliate of Springfield-based Memorial Health System, a network of ​7,100 staff members and 900 partnering physicians.

With more than 2,300 employees and 300 beds, DMH would be the second-largest hospital in the health system.

In July, Drew Early was selected as president and CEO, replacing Tim Stone. Early had been with Memorial Health System and its flagship hospital, Memorial Medical Center, for 13 years​.

