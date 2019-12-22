The Herald & Review's No. 9 story of 2019: Big changes at Decatur hospitals

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — Decatur's two major health care providers underwent major changes in 2019.

Michael Hicks, a senior vice president and chief operating officer of a hospital in Harvey, Illinois, became CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in April. He replaced Joan Coffman, who stepped down in July 2018.

St. Mary's also acquired Benefi Center for Women, formerly Vita, and opened the Wiesemann Women's Center, which houses imaging services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The hospital has started work on a $12 million multi-specialty care clinic and intensive care unit renovations in recent years.

It also was announced in May that Decatur Memorial Hospital would become an affiliate of Springfield-based Memorial Health System, a network of ​7,100 staff members and 900 partnering physicians.