The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

71 S. Country Club Road, $400,800, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Cad Construction, new aviary structure and pavilion for viewing wolves

1631 N. Gregory Ave.,$17,000, owner and contractor is Vierita Singleton, add roof to existing deck come back to existing house, jack up deck and add footings, add roof with walls screen

1368 N. Gulick Ave., $121,429, owner and contractor is Decatur Housing Authority, repair fire damage including drywall, electrical fixture, cabinets and flooring

535 S. Monroe St., $1,500, owner and contractor is Gregory Guthrie, 12-by-12-foot-lean to an existing 12-by-12-foot shed; wood door will be replaced with a 9-by-7-foot garage door

1275 W. Mount Gilead Road, $650,000, owner and contractor is Central Christian Church, foundation only

39 South Side Country Club Drive, $7,464, owner and contractor is Fred and Karen Schneller, 9-by-17-foot deck, replace deck with new materials