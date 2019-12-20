The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1222 W. Grand Ave., $298,700, furnish and install concrete wall around chiller for noise reduction
1800 E. Lake Shore Drive, $1,250,000, owner is HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, contractor is O'Shea Builders, behavioral health compliance upgrade of existing seventh floor behavioral health unit
2475 E. Pavilion Drive, $120,000, owner and contractor is Decatur Park District, rework and add parking at pavilion Nelson Park.
Demolitions
661 W. Center St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records