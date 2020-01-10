The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

355 W. Mound Road, $952,154, owner is Target Corp., contractor is Poettker Construction Co., decor update, new fitting room partitions, replace cafe with beverage bar and snack bar

Demolitions

4085 N. Cowgill Ave., owner and contractor is Joseph Watson, house

275 E. Pershing Road, owner and contractor is Club Car Wash Operating LLC, car wash building

2050 N. Union St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is AJ Custom Contracting, house

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

