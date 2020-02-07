The latest building permits for Macon County
Building Permits

Projects in Decatur

120 Canterbury Drive, $5,000, owner is Sue Smeltzer, 60-square-foot deck, replace concrete stoop front one 1-by-6-inches with railing steps

65 Eastmoreland Drive, $2,846, owner and contractor is Robert Pittenger, leased portable shed in backyard

201 N. Excelsior St., $14,106, owner and contractor is Richard Brownlow, excavation, remove and replace 24 off wall with new footer

2802 N. Fairview Ave., $3,000, owner is Greg Newlin, contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., above ground swimming pool

1361 E. Grand Ave., $12,650, owner is Shelline Goodman, contractor is DO Inc. Contractor, water heater, remove porch deck, replace bad joists

2675 N. Jasper St., $4,200,000, owner and contractor is Mueller Co., foundation only

3025 Lake Bluff Drive, $10,500, owner is Rachel Hertz, contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., 32-by-16-foot wood supports/pool deck

3025 Lake Bluff Drive, $1,500, owner is Rachel Hertz, contractor is Custom Landscapes Inc., above ground swimming pool

4499 N. Lawson Drive, $2,314, owner is Michelle Moody, contractor is Cooper Brothers Construction, roof framing

454 Shoreline Drive, $1,100, owner is Barbara Dove, contractor is JJ Swartz, labor and material to install about 8 of interior handrail on stairs

Demolitions

239 N. Jasper St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

