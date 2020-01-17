The latest building permits for Macon County
The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

701 W. Eldorado St., $10,000, owner and contractor is Jonathan and Norma Fick, repair counters, paint, drywall, remove old equipment, repair men's stall, fix ceiling tiles

4075 N. Greenswitch road, $20,000, owner is Dan Cantrell, contractor is Schrock Builders, pool house

1088 W. Wood St., $8,000, owner and contractor is Kyle May, install partial wall and 540 square feet of new floor

Projects in Forsyth

901 Stevens Creek, $76,000, owner is Jon and Chelsie Kidd, contractor is Les Taylor Bldgs Inc., room addition

Demolitions

4075 N. Cowgill Ave., owner and contractor is Joseph Watson, house

1700 N. Union St., owner is Dawn Oler, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department and Forsyth records

