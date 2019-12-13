The latest building permits for Macon County


Projects in Decatur

651 W. Eldorado St., $2,000, owner and contractor is Brian Abbott, plumbing, installing waterlines and sink related to a coffee counter

2802 N. Fairview Ave., $1,000, owner and contractor is Greg Newlin, 300-square-foot deck around half of above ground pool

2828 N. Fairview Ave., owner and contractor is Nancy and Michael Schell, 24-by-27-foot accessory shed

2828 N. Fairview Ave., owner and contractor is Nancy and Michael Schell, deck

3797 Route 36, $4,000, owner and contractor is Dollar General, clean up damaged brick, drywall replace, and repair and remove 3-5 damaged steel studs

8 S. Sandhill Drive, $126,000, owner and contractor is Michael Dempsey, room addition and new garage

Projects in Forsyth

421 S. Elwood St., $2,300, owner and contractor is James and Peggy Powell, unattached deck to front door

533 Market Drive, $30,000, owner is Menard Inc., contractor is A&M Builders, third drive lane addition to existing yard security gate canopy

917 Stevens Creek Circle, $2,300, owner is Gretchen Murphy, contractor is From the Ground Up Landscapes, remove existing deck boards and railing. Replace with composite boards and railing. Deck extension of 128 square feet will be built using sand compost. 

350 Ventura Drive, $3,285, owner is Clint Jurgens, contractor is Cooks Buildings, shed

Demolitions

1324 N. College St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Anderson Backhoe Service, house

822 W. Decatur St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Anderson Backhoe Service, house

Source: Decatur and Forsyth Economic/Urban Development Department records

