The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

1674 N. Clinton St., $202,000, owner is Mason Mfg. Co., contractor is Morton Buildings Inc., new breakroom

55 S. Country Club Road, $7,500, owner and contractor is Children's Museum of Illinois, 15-by-24-foot helicopter cover structure extension

428 S. Ewing Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Jason Koonce, general remodel

4075 N. Greenswitch Road, $100,000, owner and contractor is Dan Cantrell, in-ground swimming pool

2553 N. Main St., $24,280, owner is Chris Johns, contractor is Pro Max, remove select partition walls to create pass thru between units, repair drywall, move electrical

5255 E. Maryland St., $100,000, owner is B&R LLC, contractor is Romano Co., 5,000-square-foot warehouse

5285 E. Maryland St., $160,000, owner is B&R LLC, contractor is Romano Co., 8,000-square-foot warehouse