The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
1674 N. Clinton St., $202,000, owner is Mason Mfg. Co., contractor is Morton Buildings Inc., new breakroom
55 S. Country Club Road, $7,500, owner and contractor is Children's Museum of Illinois, 15-by-24-foot helicopter cover structure extension
428 S. Ewing Ave., $15,000, owner and contractor is Jason Koonce, general remodel
4075 N. Greenswitch Road, $100,000, owner and contractor is Dan Cantrell, in-ground swimming pool
2553 N. Main St., $24,280, owner is Chris Johns, contractor is Pro Max, remove select partition walls to create pass thru between units, repair drywall, move electrical
5255 E. Maryland St., $100,000, owner is B&R LLC, contractor is Romano Co., 5,000-square-foot warehouse
5285 E. Maryland St., $160,000, owner is B&R LLC, contractor is Romano Co., 8,000-square-foot warehouse
120 S. Oakland Ave., $1,500, owner and contractor is Jeffery Paulson, install expresso machine with pump with water filter, sink hand washing and mop sink
1190 E. Pershing Road, $45,000, Tr of Decatur LLC, contractor is Romano Co., remodel space for office
1605 E. Pershing Road, $20,000, owner is Durbin Trucking, contractor is Mark A. Wolfer & Associates Inc., finish remodel
Demolitions
1025 N. Edward St., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Dary Burnett Concrete contract, residence
944 E. Garfield Ave., owner is city of Decatur, contractor is Hutchins Excavating, house
1092 W. Grand Ave., owner is Bryan Knapp, contractor is Entler Excavating Co. Inc., building
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records