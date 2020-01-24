The latest building permits for Macon County
The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur

910 S. Airport Road, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, remodel airport garage area to add waiting area and restrooms

275 E. Pershing Road, $1,700,000, owner and contractor is Terc LLC, new ground up club car wash facility

3797 E. Route 36, $3,000, owner and contractor is Dollar General, replace missing bricks

1811 S. Taylor Road, $232,997, owner is Macon Resources Inc., contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, interior remodeling to create 8 bedrooms and 3 showers

1221 N. Van Dyke St., $2,518,944, owner is Decatur Housing Authority, contractor is Christy-Foltz Inc., window replacemand retrofit of a/c system to the high-rise building

155 N. 33rd St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Pamela Young, 18-by-21-foot portable shed

Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records

