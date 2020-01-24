The latest building permits for Macon County

Projects in Decatur
910 S. Airport Road, owner is Decatur Park District, contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, remodel airport garage area to add waiting area and restrooms
275 E. Pershing Road, $1,700,000, owner and contractor is Terc LLC, new ground up club car wash facility
3797 E. Route 36, $3,000, owner and contractor is Dollar General, replace missing bricks
1811 S. Taylor Road, $232,997, owner is Macon Resources Inc., contractor is Interior Specialty Construction, interior remodeling to create 8 bedrooms and 3 showers
1221 N. Van Dyke St., $2,518,944, owner is Decatur Housing Authority, contractor is Christy-Foltz Inc., window replacemand retrofit of a/c system to the high-rise building
155 N. 33rd St., $2,500, owner and contractor is Pamela Young, 18-by-21-foot portable shed
Source: Decatur Economic/Urban Development Department records