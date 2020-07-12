The latest marriage dissolutions in Macon County

AMSPOKER, William Lee and Victoria Eloise
BROWNLEE, Robert T. Sr. and Kathryn K.
BURCH, Joshua Lamont and Cadane Couvey
CARRON, Richard W. and Patty S.
CLENDENE, Eric and Emily
CLIFF, Johnny Wesley and Janice Aretha
CLINE, Caleb and Trace
FARRINGTON, Travell and Tina Monique
GREGG, Joshua and Jasmine
HARVEY, Blake A. and Lacey J.
JENKINS, Antonio Santez and Brittany LaShay
JONES, Farry L. and Clara M.
LEDBETTER, Terry L. ans Stacy Marie
LOVELACE, Brit Andre and Jeanna Renae
MCFARLAND, Jeremy Brooks and Nicole Marie
MILLER, Dallas Jean and Melodie Leigh
PURK, Chad L. and Carokie A.
RIGSBY, Jeremy Shane and Pamela Sue
RODGERS, Zachary Michael and Haley Jo
TRENT, Brian Eugene and Crystal Gayle
TUCKER, Michael T. and Violet J.
ZIENTARA, Vic Lancer and Tara Lorraine
