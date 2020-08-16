The latest marriage dissolutions in Macon County

ALTMAN, Jerry and Michelle Elvester
ARTIME, Brian and Emily Waltrip
BARNEY, Brandon and Kelsi Squires
BETHEL, Bart and Brenda Snyder
BILL, Christopher and Tammy Nguyen
CARLSON, Jay and Ginger Boner
CARTEE, Gary and Alyssa Tague
CLARK, Dean and Theresa Crutchfield
COOPER, Kifr and LaDesirae Bass
DAUGHERTY, Timothy and Pamela Evans
DIAL, Curtis and Rachel Wallace
ESCHBACH, Kevin and Melissa Hiser
GREGORY, James and Wendy McCoy
HEAD, David and Jodi Degler
HERBORD, Mark and Jodi Armer
HOOKER, Jaman and Chrissy Dear
HORCHARIK, John and Lindsay Rib
JACKSON, Robert and Melissa Stroud
LAGRONE, Christopher and Ebony Banks
LEGRANDE, Joseph and Adelle Boaz
LOOPER, Ryan and Sara Lee Steber
MANN, Anton and Iman Gwynn
MAULBERGER, Broch and Goran Vidovic
MCCARTY, Ronald Jr., and Lisa Moore
MCKOWN, Mark and Vickie Blankenship
MCGLADE, Kenneth and Diana Mitchell
MCLADDLE, Antron and Michelle Carter
PERRIN, Derrick and Deirdre Ingram
ROBERTS, Kevin and Stacey Gibson
SMITH, Hertis and Carolyn Ward
SMITH, Timothy and Hilary Mitchell
TAYLOR, Jeffery and Yashanya Finch
TUTTLE, Gregory and Michelle Phipps
WHEELER, James and Frances Manvel
WILSON, Terry and Martha Young
WOODLAND, Robert and Betty
