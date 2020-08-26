The stress of dealing with COVID-19 is causing decision fatigue. Here’s how to cope.

Some schools and workplaces may change how they operate throughout the next few months to respond to evolving understandings of the virus. So even as parents make a decision, they face the likelihood of revisiting the stress of figuring out the best option for their family, should schools and workplaces shift their plans.

“Decision fatigue has been absolutely amplified by COVID,” said Vaile Wright, senior director of Health Care Innovation at the American Psychological Association.

Many are deciding between two unpleasant alternatives. School is a good example, she said. “There’s no clear answer there. There are pros and cons to both, and neither of them are very good.”

And the level of uncertainty adds stress. We know more about the virus than we did five months ago, but still not enough to feel any choice is right. “It’s this constant risk/benefit analysis that we’re doing in our heads. Is it safe to go on that physically distant walk with my friend outside? Do I have to wear a mask?”