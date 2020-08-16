Time out for costumed masks at historic Decatur farmhouse

DECATUR — COVID-19 and life in the 1860s isn’t a good fit.
Take costumes, for example. Historic reenactors wandering around the Homestead Prairie Farm in Decatur’s Rock Springs Conservation Area while dressed in a gingham frock with a face mask would tend to spoil the illusion that visitors have arrived at a pioneer farmhouse.
Virus notwithstanding, the farmhouse is still open and free for visitors — Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. — but the staff won’t be dressing up.
“We want to try and make costumes appear as authentic as possible for visitors to see,” said Beth Lane, a part-time naturalist in 21st century attire who still managed to sport an attractive green cloth mask, patterned with tiny white dragonflies, that was hand-crafted by her Mom.
“But being in period costume while also wearing a mask is not really very authentic,” she added.
Disposable paper masks and hand sanitizer await visitors by the farmhouse front door and, other than that, the place looks pretty much like it has done for the last 175 years. Lane explains that its earliest parts actually date to the 1840s but it's decorated as it would have appeared in the 1860s, when it had been expanded with add-on rooms from an original log cabin.
It’s full of old wood and cloth surfaces that aren’t the easiest to sanitize when keeping the virus at bay, so there have been changes to exhibits which are less hands-on these days.
“We have a basket of old toys and we now show those to people because we want anyone to play with them,” explained Lane, 34. “It’s just easier not to have them touched.”
Not that the Trobaughs and the Goods, the first families who lived there, would have been unfamiliar with lethal epidemics. Lane said they lived in an age with no antibiotics, no easy access to medical care and could be killed by maladies ranging from dysentery to a chance cut that went septic.
“Their address out here was Decatur but this is a long way from Decatur by foot or ox cart,” she said. “And the closest doctor would have been in Decatur.”
And any disease could spread fast when there was no space for social distancing: “At one stage there might have been about 11 people living here in maybe just three rooms,” added Lane.
But illness aside and costumed or otherwise, the farmhouse on a balmy Sunday afternoon looked as pretty as a Victorian picture, complimented by an authentically-maintained farmhouse garden where the residents would have grown medicinal herbs.
Visitor Virginia Kickle was peering at it all admiringly and, on assignment from a magazine, the Decatur Camera Club member had taken her mask off to shoot away at all the picture-perfect views around her.
“This place is a little more out of the way for me,” said Kickle, who lives in Mount Zion and usually likes shooting outdoors at Sandcreek Conservation Area. “But I do like it here.”
