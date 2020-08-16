Time out for costumed masks at historic Decatur farmhouse

“We have a basket of old toys and we now show those to people because we want anyone to play with them,” explained Lane, 34. “It’s just easier not to have them touched.”

Not that the Trobaughs and the Goods, the first families who lived there, would have been unfamiliar with lethal epidemics. Lane said they lived in an age with no antibiotics, no easy access to medical care and could be killed by maladies ranging from dysentery to a chance cut that went septic.

“Their address out here was Decatur but this is a long way from Decatur by foot or ox cart,” she said. “And the closest doctor would have been in Decatur.”

And any disease could spread fast when there was no space for social distancing: “At one stage there might have been about 11 people living here in maybe just three rooms,” added Lane.

But illness aside and costumed or otherwise, the farmhouse on a balmy Sunday afternoon looked as pretty as a Victorian picture, complimented by an authentically-maintained farmhouse garden where the residents would have grown medicinal herbs.