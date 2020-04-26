Toilet paper, cleaning products and now, elastic? Mask makers cope with unexpected COVID-19-related shortages as sewing machine demand jumps.

The organization, which started a month ago, has more than 150 members across the western suburbs and has made more than 6,500 masks for emergency personnel and health care workers, she said. Most of the supplies being used have been donated to the group. Elastic needed for masks is especially hard to find because it’s thin, about a quarter inch or narrower, she said.

Thicker elastic used to make waistbands, for example, is much easier to find in craft and sewing stores because it’s usually in higher demand, those in the industry say.

“Half of our wealth is sitting in the back of our closet, it’s amazing to see what people have dug up in their homes. But it is hard to get, it is very hard to get,” Baumbach said.

Karen Graham, owner of sewing studio Sew on Central in Evanston, said her stock of elastic has quickly disappeared. Before the pandemic, she estimates she had about 700 yards of elastic in stock and is now on her last 20 yards. Each mask requires about 12-14 inches of elastic, she said.

The thin elastic retails for about a dollar a yard, she added.

“Most of what is left is wider elastic so there’s been a huge run to get this particular size,” she said.