TONY REID: Herald & Review staff writer shares fond memories of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II is dead. Long live Charles III.

But it's unlikely the 73-year-old new king will live long enough to enjoy the 70-year-old reign of his extraordinary and beloved mother. Her reign is the longest in British history and was only eclipsed in duration by the “Sun King” himself, Louis XIV of France, who died in 1715 after 72 years and 110 days of absolutely ruling his subjects.

I was born and grew up and worked in England before coming to America in 1988, and came to admire the royal family. I even accidentally bumped into Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (the late Queen's Mom) while covering an event once and she smiled and spoke to me, even though I had a candy bar crammed into my mouth at the time. I was smitten.

So now, looking back, the passing of the second Elizabethan age is no small thing. Elizabeth II was around long enough to know 15 British Prime Ministers (the first was Winston Churchill) and just about everybody else who mattered anywhere on the globe.

As a constitutional monarch, she carried with her much pomp and circumstance but no real power. “Dieu et mon droit” (God and my right) it still says on the royal coat of arms, and the Queen could and did wield influence, yet it was nearly always behind the scenes and out of the public eye.

But it was also obvious she cared about people both in Britain and across the world and in 54 independent countries known now as the Commonwealth and once part of the sprawling British empire.

Her subjects here and overseas warmed to her from the get-go, admiring the bravery of the 25-year-old slip of a girl who found herself ascending to the top royal job after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952.

On another personal note, my grandfather bought the only television anyone owned on his street in England so he could watch the Queen’s lavish coronation ceremony in 1953. But he wasn’t watching alone: He invited his neighbors to pack his home to watch with him and that’s what they did, making a party of the affair and straining to see the action on a TV screen not much bigger than a notebook computer.

The royal family is perhaps the greatest soap opera on Earth, with marriage break-ups, infidelity and bitter feuds, all overlaid with that royal sparkle that is hard to describe but you know when you feel it.

When I worked in England I covered several events at which members of the House of Windsor were guests. They showed up to declare great buildings and bridges and all kinds of hardware open, they headed charities and presented awards and handled many other public duties.

As a journalist, you gained access to these events as part of the “Royal Rota,” a strict choreography that dictated exactly where the media would stand or move to as the royal personage strolled along meeting people and doing their thing.

I’ll always remember the faces of the people who met the Queen or the then Prince Charles or one of their children. You got to talk to them moments after the royal personage had passed by, and the sheer joy and happiness radiating from those they spoke to is an effect any politician would give their right arm to be able to duplicate.

None was better at it than the Queen herself, who had a sharp eye and sharper wit and was never touched by the scandals that rocked other members of her boisterous family.

Her sure touch on how to interact with the public and manage the royal image hardly ever slipped. The only time her deft handling faltered, I think, was in the wake of the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The royal family seemed slow to react to an outpouring of public grief that turned into something akin to a national nervous breakdown. The royal hope seemed to be to see Diana’s passing as a private affair, away from the eyes of the public. But with flower tributes piling up outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and people weeping in the streets, the royals slowly realized they had to show more and do more which they did, belatedly.

The Windsors recovered their footing in subsequent years and recent polls showed that Queen Elizabeth was first in the hearts of her people and one of the most admired persons anywhere on the globe.

From World War II, when the then teenage princess disguised herself so she could go out and mingle with the joyous crowds celebrating the end of the war in Europe, to sitting alone and sad under COVID rules after the death of her husband Prince Philip in 2021, she exemplified bravery and public service and a sense of being in touch with her people.

Now, as was said after the death of Abraham Lincoln, she belongs to the ages. And a lot of people, all over the world, will crowd around TV sets and computers and phone screens to watch her funeral and feel that strange sense of loss for a person most of us never met but learned to admire and value.