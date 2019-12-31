Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. to shut down after New Year’s Eve

CHICAGO — Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co., which carried thousands of sightseeing tourists through the city and played a role in several citywide celebrations, will offer its last ride Dec. 31.

Coach USA, the Paramus, N.J.-based transportation service company that owns the fleet of San Francisco-style trolleys, said it will cease operations of both the trolley business and the Indiana Airport SuperSaver business. The trolleys have operated in the city for more than 25 years.

Sean Hughes, Coach USA North America director of corporate affairs, said it was a “business decision” to shutter the trolley and airport transportation service. Hughes declined to comment further.

Some 150 employees will be affected by the closures, Hughes said.

Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co., founded in 1994, took visitors on sightseeing tours of local landmarks. The trolleys operated a “hop on hop off” service where riders could board and get off at 12 different locations downtown. The company also rented its tourism vehicles out for events and parades.

The trolleys have played a role in some iconic Chicago moments.