Congress wants small airports to have special mothers’ rooms

WASHINGTON — Coming soon to many of the nation’s smaller airports: mothers’ rooms.

The House has passed “The Small Airport Mothers’ Rooms Act of 2019” that will require a lactation area for nursing mothers in small hub airports, generally those located in small to medium size cities such as Fresno, Boise, Sarasota and Columbia, South Carolina.

The legislation also mandates a baby changing table in at least one men’s and one women’s restroom in each passenger terminal building of the affected airports.

While many of the small airports already have such facilities, they all must meet the new standards by fiscal 2023, which begins October 1, 2022. The airports could seek federal funds to help build the rooms.

The bill won voice vote approval in the House last month. A Senate version won the backing of the Senate Commerce Committee last month and is expected to be considered this year.