Decatur cheerleader to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

DECATUR — Thanksgiving week is going to be a busy time for Mia Doyle.

The St. Teresa High School cheerleader has been invited to perform at the 102nd annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. Immediately after the parade, the family will leave so Mia can cheer on the school’s football team in the Class 2A state championship in Champaign.

“We’ll make it back home right in time, hopefully,” she said.

Mia, 15, was one of several cheerleaders and dancers from around the country to be invited to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. The top 12% of the performers from this year’s Varsity Spirit camps earned the chance to participate. St. Teresa attended in July where Mia was selected as an All-American.

“All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps,” the organization stated.

Three weeks ago, Mia was sent a video of the routine she will be performing on Thursday. “I’ve been practicing ever since then,” she said.

A nearly four-hour rehearsal will take place for the performers Wednesday night and another run-through the morning of the parade. The cheerleaders and dancers will also perform a finale.

Mia said she is looking forward to the opportunity to perform with others. But she is also excited about the St. Teresa game on Friday against Downs Tri-Valley at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Both events are expected to be memorable for the sophomore.

“I can’t really choose, probably both,” Mia said.