Getting nowhere calling the airline? Try social media. You might get free White Claw.

Airlines based in North America take about 20 minutes, on average, to respond to public tweets, according to a 2018 report on airlines’ Twitter activity from Conversocial. Chicago-based United was the slowest, but the airline said it’s gotten faster over the past two years, bringing the average time it takes to respond to public and private Twitter and Facebook messages from 191 minutes down to 8 minutes.

Airlines say they have increased the size of customer service teams focused on social media as the number of messages has grown, though Southwest Airlines still gets more calls than Facebook and Twitter messages. According to Conversocial, airlines were mentioned in anywhere from 9.6 tweets per hour at Spirit Airlines to 95.4 per hour at Chicago-based United, though airlines responded to fewer than a quarter of those messages, on average.

United increased the size of its social customer care team by 50% at the start of 2017. Since then, it went from responding to half of messages it considers “engageable” to 99%. That only counts posts that give United the opportunity to take action in response, not messages from frustrated customers who just want to vent.