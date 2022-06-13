 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln Trail Homestead to celebrate homecoming

DECATUR — The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial will celebrate its homecoming from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the homestead's Railsplitter Pavilion.

Activities include a native garden and cemetery walk, hot dog roast, Mr. Softee food truck, live music, a speaker and a canoe trip from Wyckles Road. Registration and $20 are required for canoeing at maconcountyconservation.org.

For more information, email melody2a@ hotmail.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

