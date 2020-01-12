'Looks like a movie!' Traveling back in time to Tombstone

“I wanted people to know we believe in the rights of citizens to bear arms,” said Escapule.

Ironically, one of the central disputes that led to the famous shootout was the contention by the lawmen that others, i.e. the cowboys, should not be able to carry weapons in town. Today, many shops have signs on the door saying, “No Guns Allowed Inside” (private businesses in Arizona can prohibit weapons on their premises).

One attraction that gives visitors a broad view of the town is Tombstone’s “historama,” shown at the OK Corral. Narrated by the late actor Vincent Price, it explains how the town sprang up and got its macabre name: Ed Schieffelin, a silver prospector, was told by a friend something to the effect that the only rocks he would find (in a territory with Apaches) would be his own tombstone. When Schieffelin filed his first mining claim in 1877, naturally he called it “Tombstone.”

Among other things, the historama recounts fires that destroyed the town and the rapid rebuilding after each blaze, which led to the moniker “The town too tough to die.”