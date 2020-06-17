Major airlines, including United, say face mask scofflaws can’t fly. But enforcement may be tricky.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Airlines say they’re cracking down on passengers who flout rules requiring face coverings on flights, with some threatening to ban travelers who refuse to comply.

Major U.S. airlines have been requiring passengers to wear masks for weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and make travelers comfortable flying. Still, travelers have complained on social media that not everyone is following the rules.

Industry group Airlines for America said airlines would put "rigor” around policies requiring face coverings, as consumers cautiously resume air travel, which plummeted amid the pandemic.

There’s only so much airlines can do to force a passenger to keep a mask on after takeoff. Still, seven major U.S. carriers agreed to ensure passengers are warned about face covering policies before they get to the airport. The airlines also agreed to impose penalties on those who don’t comply.

Consequences could include a ban on flying, but it’s up to each airline to determine their rules, Airlines for America said.

United Airlines said it would begin placing passengers who fail to comply with instructions to wear a mask on an “internal travel restriction list” starting Thursday.