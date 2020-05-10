You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Moweaqua motorcoach company to lobby Congress for financial help
0 comments
editor's pick top story
CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUSINESS

Moweaqua motorcoach company to lobby Congress for financial help

{{featured_button_text}}
dominant (copy)

Timi’s Tours Vice President Jack Kaufman will be meeting other bus owners at the Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness rally in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

MOWEAQUA — A Moweaqua business plans to be part of lobbying effort next week asking Congress for relief funds to help the motorcoach industry halted during COVID-19. 

“Our industry is full of big buses and small businesses,” said Jack Kaufman, vice president of Timi’s Tours. “All of us have been devastated by the coronavirus. Our buses sit idle while our employees remain at home. We are eager to return to serving the community and people we love.”

“Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness” was organized through independent motorcoach operators, industry suppliers and state associations. They are represented by the American Bus Association and United Motorcoach Association, which estimates 90% of its workforce nationally have been laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.

The event is planned Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol and National Mall. Up to 1,000 buses are expected. They are seeking $10 billion in grants and $5 billion in long-term, zero-percent interest rate loans to help the industry.

Lawmakers earlier this year allocated $61 billion to airlines, $25 billion to transit and $1 billion for Amtrak in the roughly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, but the motorcoach industry, which includes charter buses, private transit buses and passenger buses, said it has been largely ignored.

And if their industry goes under, they argue, an important and often overlooked leg of the nation’s transportation system will disappear.

“When the other modes don’t run, we do,” said Peter J. Pantuso, president and CEO of the American Bus Association, which represents 3,000 companies that employ about 100,000 people. When transit and Amtrak break down, buses are often the fall-back mode of transportation, he said. And after 9/11, he said, buses helped transport people after the airline system broke down. “We’re there and available when other modes can’t be or aren’t.”

His association has sounded the alarm since the early days of the pandemic, even before Congress took up the $2 trillion bill that provided aid to other transportation services.

Jessica Wehrman, of Roll Call, contributed to this report. 

Counting down the days for summer

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News