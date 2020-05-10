Moweaqua motorcoach company to lobby Congress for financial help

Lawmakers earlier this year allocated $61 billion to airlines, $25 billion to transit and $1 billion for Amtrak in the roughly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package, but the motorcoach industry, which includes charter buses, private transit buses and passenger buses, said it has been largely ignored.

And if their industry goes under, they argue, an important and often overlooked leg of the nation’s transportation system will disappear.

“When the other modes don’t run, we do,” said Peter J. Pantuso, president and CEO of the American Bus Association, which represents 3,000 companies that employ about 100,000 people. When transit and Amtrak break down, buses are often the fall-back mode of transportation, he said. And after 9/11, he said, buses helped transport people after the airline system broke down. “We’re there and available when other modes can’t be or aren’t.”

His association has sounded the alarm since the early days of the pandemic, even before Congress took up the $2 trillion bill that provided aid to other transportation services.

Jessica Wehrman, of Roll Call, contributed to this report.