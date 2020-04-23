State to reopen some parks May 1, but campgrounds, playgrounds remain closed

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will reopen some state parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, and trails beginning May 1, but visitors must follow social-distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 best practices.
Other state sites, including state historic sites, remain closed. All hunting remains suspended.
By region, parks reopening May 1 are:
Northwest Illinois: Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.
Northeastern Illinois: Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.
East-central Illinois: Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.
West-central Illinois: Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.
Southern Illinois: Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.
The sites will be open daily from sunrise until sunset for wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use, fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom collecting. Visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will be closed, and parks will not offer shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, or special events.
Visitors should bring alcohol-based hand sanitizer and face coverings. They also should:
• Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and others;
• Stay home if you are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms;
• Visit alone or with members of your household;
• Visit parks that are closest to where you live;
• Return another time or day or if you arrive at a park and crowds are forming;
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper arm/elbow.
