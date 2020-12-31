Watch now: Be our guest: Local hotel operators glad to see 2020 check out, optimistic about 2021

Bart Dunmire, assistant manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites on North Wingate Drive in Decatur, has struggled throughout the past year.

“We’re glad to be open still,” he said. “We’re pulling enough money in to keep the lights on still, but we’re not really making anything.”

The Holiday Inn remained open during the pandemic, but closed floors and distanced guest room reservations.

“We didn’t want to be the center of an outbreak,” Dunmire said.

The new year brings renewed hope to the hotel industry.

“But it may take a few months to get back to the way things used to be,” Dunmire said.

The Holiday Inn also houses the Burger Theory restaurant. Although the restaurant is open to the public for takeout, it has been useful for hotel guests. “It’s mainly just the guests that have been using the services,” Dunmire said.

