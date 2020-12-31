Watch now: Be our guest: Local hotel operators glad to see 2020 check out, optimistic about 2021

DECATUR — The hotel business was not immune to the struggles of 2020.
With the cancelation of parties, festivities and celebrations as well as restriction that put a damper on travel, hotels felt the stifling constrictions of losing business.
Since they are in the business of making people happy and comfortable, many hotel owners are looking to the future.
Steve Horve, owner of a three Decatur hotels, including the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel on U.S. 36, is one of the positive people.
“Things will improve and we should be OK,” he said. “But this is a lost year for the hotel business.”
Corporate parties, the New Year’s Eve celebration, weddings, tournaments and conventions were just a few of the business opportunities canceled this year.
On March 19, Horve temporarily closed the conference center. “I had a strong year going,” he said about the beginning of 2020. “A lot of major events, and they all got cancelled because of COVID-19.”
According to a MarketWatch report, a global marketing and business resource, popular international hotel chains, such as Hilton, saw a drop in revenue of approximately 80%.
Bart Dunmire, assistant manager for the Holiday Inn and Suites on North Wingate Drive in Decatur, has struggled throughout the past year.
“We’re glad to be open still,” he said. “We’re pulling enough money in to keep the lights on still, but we’re not really making anything.”
The Holiday Inn remained open during the pandemic, but closed floors and distanced guest room reservations.
“We didn’t want to be the center of an outbreak,” Dunmire said.
The new year brings renewed hope to the hotel industry.
“But it may take a few months to get back to the way things used to be,” Dunmire said.
The Holiday Inn also houses the Burger Theory restaurant. Although the restaurant is open to the public for takeout, it has been useful for hotel guests. “It’s mainly just the guests that have been using the services,” Dunmire said.
Cindy Phelps, general manager of Sleep Inn at East Hospitality Lane in Decatur, has had to compete with others for customers during the past year. The hotel was open to guests during the pandemic and Phelps offered discounts to encourage overnight stays. Local business travelers helped. “I had some different ADM employees come in,” Phelps said.
Like most of her guests, Phelps is hoping to open the hotel’s amenities soon. “I’m looking forward to getting the pool and the exercise center back open,” she said. “But I know we’re still going to have to take a lot of precautions.”
The Decatur Conference Center is a 300,000-square-foot, 370-room facility on Decatur’s west side, with full-service amenities including a restaurant and conference rooms.
“Like all hotels, business is still way off compared to the way it was,” Horve said.
One of the events Horve was looking forward to in 2020 was an international dog show. “It was going to be nationally televised,” he said.
In 2021, Horve said larger groups have scheduled events for 2021, such as the Illinois Moose and Elks Association conventions.
“And another dog show is coming,” Horve said. “And the biggest piece of business we get each year is the Farm Progress Show.”
Horve’s other hotels, Homewood Suites by Hilton in Forsyth and the Hampton Inn Decatur on Illinois 121, continued to operate throughout the year. Services and amenities were limited or closed.
But the lull wasn't a total waste.was
“We took advantage of the down time,” Horve said, with some remodeling projects at the hotels. The Homewood Suites rooms were refurbished, floor by floor. The lobby, breakfast area, meeting room and the restrooms all received a new look.
Horve said he is anxious to call several of his furloughed employees back to work. Approximately 70 employees are currently laid off.
“Being shut down for eight or nine months is a long time,” he said. “In our business, this is worse than 9/11 or the recession of ‘08, all that combined.”
A better future is on the horizon, according to Horve.
“Our occupancy is slowly increasing,” he said. “By June, I think things are going to drastically improve in our business.”
17 photos of Staley railroad and railyards
Staley freight car 1958
Staley grain car dumper 1951
Staley model tank car 1956
Staley rail cars 1982
Staley rail shipments
Staley railroads 1930
Staley railroads 1930
Staley railyards 1930
Staley Tank car 1961
Staley tank cars
Staley tank cars 1964
Staley trackage 1929
Staley Wabash yards 1935
Staley yard aerial
Staley yards 1927
Staley yards 1930
Staley yards 1939
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR