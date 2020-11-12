Watch now: Decatur buses roll with the many changes brought on by COVID-19

DECATUR — Virginia Reed has spent 25 years as bus driver for the Decatur Public Transit System, and during that time she has never experienced anything like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While steps have been taken to protect the drivers, who have been deemed essential employees since the coronavirus became more prevalent in March, it's proven a little more challenging when it comes to the passengers.
Maintaining social distancing is nearly impossible, especially as more people take advantage of the service, and drivers say there are some passengers who want to push the limits when it comes to following the mask rule.
“We have our social distancing, but not in the back,” Reed said, referring to the area of the buses where passengers travel. “You have so many people, you just can’t turn them down. It’s too cold out there.”
According to the city of Decatur administration, steps have been taken to practice every precaution for the safety of everyone on Decatur buses. Those steps include deploying more buses, regular sanitation of the vehicles and limiting contact between the drivers and passengers.
“From the beginning we have worked to make sure our buses were as safe as possible,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “Both for the drivers and the passengers.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic halted many activities, city buses were still needed.
“Or no one could get to healthcare or their jobs,” Moore Wolfe said. “The people who most used the buses really needed that transportation.”
Since April, the city has suspended bus fares.
“That measure is done to protect the drivers,” said Jon Kindseth, deputy city manager. “We encourage people to go through the back of the bus, and stay away from the driver, so they don’t pass anything unknowingly to the bus driver.”
It also allowed those who used the service to save some cash. “That is a huge benefit for the people that need the additional financial assistance,” Kindseth said.
Bus driver Anthony Nelson is concerned about the number of people riding the busses at any given time.
“We’re running more people than what we should be doing,” he said. “There’s never social distancing with six feet on the bus.”
Nelson said the passengers sit on the bus close to one another, because of the lack of room.
Nelson also has dealt with many passengers who want to argue about the social distancing recommendation and mask mandate.
“Some of them don’t believe in the whole situation, whether the coronavirus is even truly real,” he said. “I know it is. I tell them, ‘Even if you don’t believe, that’s one thing, but you’ve got to have your mask on in order to ride the bus'.”
The drivers try to enforce the mask guideline, he said, but “not everybody is wearing it.”
The city has recommendations and guidelines, like all businesses. “At the end of the day, people have to take responsibility for themselves,” Kindseth said.
Kindseth said steps have been taken to reduce the number of passengers on busses at one time.
The city has required bus routes to run continuously during the day with two busses per route “so people can get on the first bus or get on the second bus to cut the passengers in half,” he said.
As for other safety precautions, Kindseth said the buses are cleaned throughout the day by the drivers, who wipe down commonly touched areas such as seats and railings with disinfecting sprays and wipes.
The vehicles get extra attention in the evening.
“We use a chemical fogging machine that kills all viruses and bacteria,” Kindseth said. “It takes a couple of hours for that process to work.”
The buses are also allowed to air out overnight. “So you don’t smell that disinfectant the next morning,” Kindseth said.
Because the process can be expensive, the city was able to purchase its own disinfecting machine. The chemicals are made locally and used on other vehicles, including ambulances, police cars and fire equipment, Kindseth said. “That has significantly cut the cost of these chemicals,” he said.
The city has been providing masks to the drivers and the passengers who don’t have their own. According to Kindseth, the city was early to adopt a free mask policy for anyone who gets on a bus. “Not only are we requiring a mask, but we are providing them a mask,” he said.
At a time when masks were difficult to find, the city was able to use their resources to supply them. “So they can’t use an excuse that you don’t have one,” Kindseth said.
Drivers for the paratransit buses are supplied tie-back, or coverall, suits for extra protection. The passengers are the ones who have mobility issues, Kindseth said. The drivers often come in close contact with their passengers. “A lot of times it involves somebody with a wheelchair or that needs help getting on to the vehicle,” Kindseth said.
Bus drivers aren't immune to the growing prevalence of the COVID-19 in the community. In September, the city announced the first bus driver tested positive for the virus. Since then, others have tested positive as well.
Mandated isolation because of infection or having extended contact with someone who has tested positive has put a strain on staffing levels.
“We have a lot of drivers out right now, between having it and being tested,” Nelson said. “Things are really strained right now.”
According to Kindseth, the city has offered to hire temporary bus drivers to replace the sick or quarantined drivers. “The challenge has been that the drivers have been opposed to bringing in people from outside of Decatur to help supplement the drivers,” he said. “I don’t have enough drivers here locally that have stepped up for the cause.”
The city has approved the purchase of doors for added bus driver protection. Fixed route buses will have a door barrier. “It essentially builds a cage, a protective barrier, around the bus driver so that we can eventually reimplement the fare collection,” Kindseth said. “Or at least have people ride more to the front of the bus and not come in contact with the driver.”
Along with virus protection, the barrier will have other benefits, including an added safeguard from unruly passengers.
The city recommends passengers continue to do their part to protect themselves. Wearing masks, face shields, using hand sanitizers, as well as minimizing touching surfaces and respecting social distancing are the common suggestions.
“Make responsible decisions,” Kindseth said. “Whether you’re using public transportation or going to a grocery store, you treat them all the same. You have to assume you are a positive case.”
The guidelines are meant to protect the entire public. “All of the (guidelines) are beneficial not only for your fellow passengers, but also for the drivers,” Kindseth said. “And say Thank You.”
The city reminds the public the bus drivers are considered front line workers.
“Their job is at a slightly higher risk,” Kindseth said. “They are making sure that you get to wherever you need to go on a daily basis. Show them the respect they deserve.”
