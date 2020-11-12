Watch now: Decatur buses roll with the many changes brought on by COVID-19

The vehicles get extra attention in the evening.

“We use a chemical fogging machine that kills all viruses and bacteria,” Kindseth said. “It takes a couple of hours for that process to work.”

The buses are also allowed to air out overnight. “So you don’t smell that disinfectant the next morning,” Kindseth said.

Because the process can be expensive, the city was able to purchase its own disinfecting machine. The chemicals are made locally and used on other vehicles, including ambulances, police cars and fire equipment, Kindseth said. “That has significantly cut the cost of these chemicals,” he said.

The city has been providing masks to the drivers and the passengers who don’t have their own. According to Kindseth, the city was early to adopt a free mask policy for anyone who gets on a bus. “Not only are we requiring a mask, but we are providing them a mask,” he said.

At a time when masks were difficult to find, the city was able to use their resources to supply them. “So they can’t use an excuse that you don’t have one,” Kindseth said.