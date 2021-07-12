Watch now: Decatur trip made sweet with special song

DECATUR — The opening line of an iconic classic rock song, “Big wheels keep on turning,” has a special meaning to a trio of Illinois friends.

Jacob Hove, Sam Frankovich, both 19, and Robert Carpenter, 20, began a seven-hour road trip on a Saturday in late May from Decatur, Illinois, with the destination of Decatur, Alabama.

The soundtrack for the entirety of the ride: the 1974 hit “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The childhood buddies all agreed to play only one song the entire journey.

“We wanted to take a big trip in general, all three of us together,” Carpenter said.

The idea of adding the song was simply part of the brainstorming process. “This would be a really exciting first opportunity,” Carpenter said. “Nobody’s ever done that.”

The song was chosen to honor the destination. The men were familiar with the 47-year-old country rock song. “Everyone somewhat enjoys that song,” Carpenter said. “Even if they don’t completely like it.”

Hove rode in the back of the 2013 Nissan Altima, closest to the main speaker. Two months after the trip, he is beginning to accept the song again. “If it comes on, I’ll probably listen to it once, depending on the situation,” he said. “Every once in a while I’d be OK to listen to it.”

“It’s still a good song, but that many times is too much,” Frankovich said.

The song was heard nearly 95 times during the trip, according to the friends.

Frankovich currently lives in Decatur. His two friends still live in his childhood home in Sycamore, about a two-hour drive north from Decatur.

“We stayed connected and we’ve been good friends for as long as I can remember,” Frankovich said.

The lyrics for “Sweet Home Alabama” are filled with historical and southern references to the state, such as “In Birmingham they love the governor,” “Muscle Shoals has got the Swampers” and “Watergate does not bother me.”

Even after seven hours on the road, the friends admit they still don’t know all of the lyrics. “I pretty much took the lyrics and just stored them away,” Hove said.

“There is no political backing to the song choice,” Frankovich added.

“I don't know many song lyrics in general,” Carpenter said.

The friends posted the entire trip on Carpenter’s Youtube channel, breaks and mistakes, with the song playing nonstop. One passenger would wait as the others made a pit stop. At one point the car alarm was set off while the driver and car keys were in the restroom. Minutes passed before they were rescued, but the song kept playing.

Future plans include other road trips to longer destinations with special songs playing. However, they have learned from their first experience. “Driving seven hours takes a toll on your energy, your time, plus it takes money,” Carpenter said.

The friends are hoping the “Sweet Home Alabama” trip is viewed by the public and they receive sponsorships for future journeys.

Other trips may include New York to the Taylor Swift song “Welcome to New York,” or Katy Perry’s song “California Girls” on their way to California. The Beach Boys’ “California Girls” is a different song. However, adding another song would be dishonest, according to the friends. “If you say you’re going to listen to a song, and you switch it to a different version, then that’s cheating,” Carpenter said. “But that would make it a lot easier, listening to a different version.”

They may attempt to contact the Guinness World Records in hopes of recording the next monumental feat.

The trip did not end at the Alabama state line, although the song did. After an overnight stay at a campground, the friends traveled on to Texas and Oklahoma, then home.

As they crossed the Alabama state line, Hove was ready to end the song. “Jacob freaked out,” Carpenter said.

Hove admitted the last hour was a struggle. “It was getting on my nerves,” he said.

