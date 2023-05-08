DECATUR — At the end of West Main Street is a growing image representing Decatur, Harristown and Central Illinois’s history.

Approximately three weeks ago, artists Will Harris and Wade Ripple began the process of creating a mural commemorating U.S. 36. The bright colors are growing on the west wall of Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St., Decatur.

“We want it to be done this month,” Harris said.

U.S. 36 runs from Ohio to Colorado with a portion of it bisected at the corner of South Wyckles Road and West Main Street. The road was once a portion of an historic route and a major thoroughfare in the area. The popular street has since changed throughout the years.

“Main Street at one time did intersect the entire village of Harristown,” said Harristown Mayor Evelyn Deverell. “We still have pieces of Main Street in the village.”

Plans for the project began last summer. “The goal was to get started in August, but it got cold pretty quick,” Ripple said.

Although the current spring-like conditions have derailed the mural during the past few weeks, the artists have begun the finishing touches. “Technically we’re not supposed to paint when it’s below freezing,” Harris said.

“But it’s Illinois,” Ripple said about the weather. “You never know.”

Deverell and the village board collaborated with the artists on the content of the mural. Ripple’s company BYWR provided the work. The village paid for the artwork through their business fund, according to Deverell. “Just to promote Wyckles Corner,” she said. “Main and Wyckles is our main business district.”

The corner is popular for growing businesses, according to the mayor. “So it was a good place to promote the village,” she said.

The dimensions of the Route 36 wall are 17-by-47-feet, totaling 800-square-feet.

Ripple and Harris were given the task of creating images of the once highly traveled Route 36. “We were able to come to a nice design with some really engaging elements,” Ripple said.

The road was laid in the early 1930s. Details of the mural include many subjects important to the road and the community. The predominant feature, a semitruck, represents the agriculture industry. Abraham Lincoln is represented. A 1950's Buick, once belonging to the Pop’s Place owner, and a truck from the 1970’s have a prominent spot. Scenic images of Harristown are also highlighted. “And the depot that’s in old Harristown is pictured in the distance,” Deverell said.

The Pop’s Place staff and customers were receptive to the mural. “They’re coming along very quickly,” said Michelle Perry, manager of Pop’s Place. “We’ve had some people come in to check it out and watch them painting it.”

The artists have created other murals in Decatur, including the Roger Walker image on Eldorado Street and a painting inside St. Patrick’s church. “And we’re going to be doing one for Johns Hill (school) this month,” Harris said.

According to the artists, the Route 36 mural is half-finished. “We’ve managed to cover pretty much the entire wall with color,” Ripple said. “But we are going to be going over everything and outlining it in black and adding a lot of detail.”

Onlookers have stopped by to view the artists while they are working. “We’re getting a lot of compliments,” Ripple said. “It’s almost like live street art.”

