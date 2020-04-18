TUPPER: What I've come to miss during this 'shelter in place'

We’ve all learned a lot during the COVID-19 shelter at home order, about what we enjoy, what we wish we could enjoy again and how we all wish this would end.
That said, here are a dozen random thoughts from our hangout in south Macon County:
- Avoid mirrors. Since this began I have shaved only on occasion, just to see what would happen. I don’t generate enough facial hair to honestly contemplate growing a beard. When I don’t shave, I look like I have a dirty face. It’s not pretty. Also, I’m in serious need of a haircut. My wife ordered a clipper to give our dog a trim and when she was finished, our poor hound looked like some kind of refugee. She’s not cutting my hair.
- Conan O’Brien recently Tweeted that given the challenging circumstances in the world, “we’re going to have to raise the bar on the definition of alcoholic.” I’m proud that cocktail hour at Tupper Ranch has yet to start before 5 p.m., but I can’t promise that will be the case once the weather gets into the 70s and we can spend more time on the deck.
- Church online is better than no church at all but I miss going to First Christian in Decatur, having someone shake my hand on the door and socializing in the lobby. I miss Rick Abernathy getting my coffee at the church’s Mosaic Café and I miss seeing Pastor Wayne Kent in person. I miss hugging Leslie Kent.
- I’ve visited some of our restaurants for curbside or drive-through service and have vowed to tip double in order to better support these small businesses as they go through a very rough time. I hope you’ll do the same and continue to do it after they have finally reopened. It’s going to take them a while to get their feet back on the ground.
- I’m thankful to have a large lawn and I’m on the mower every fourth or fifth day. Cruising around with the headphones on and music blaring has never been a greater joy.
- I have a modest collection of wine and within that collection are a number of very nice bottles I’ve been saving for some special occasion. Well, guess what? Shelter at home is a special occasion and I’m having fun pulling a good one and cracking it open every Friday night until the Gin Mill reopens.
- I miss people. I miss seeing friends laugh. I miss playing pickleball, being ambushed at Kroger about the Illini, having face-to-face conversations with Joel Fletcher, Dave Wilhour, Bob Sargent, Tim Cain, Gordon Voit and Joey Wagner. I miss having dinner with friends. I miss seeing people on the golf course and very soon I’ll miss seeing crowds clustered around the softball diamonds. I’ll miss The Devon and the Decatur Celebration this summer.
- Like many of you, I miss the many, many things I once took for granted. I never imagined I would not be able to clink a glass with family and friends or hug my sweet mother-in-law or pull eight or 10 people up to our dining room table and soak in the beautiful noise as platters of food are passed around.
- I dream of a post-vaccine world and all the things I want to do once that glorious day arrives. Like take a trip. To anywhere, just somewhere other than here.
- We have three relatively new barn cats – Marley, Ziggy and Fred. I’ve never cared for cats and they’ve never seemed to care for me. But these cats have turned out to be social butterflies. They bounce back and forth from the barn to the house and love it when my wife and I crank up the fire table on the deck. Marley likes to sip beer from the bottle cap and Ziggy enjoys pizza. Fred just wants to curl his orange and white body in any available lap. Turns out for all these years I’d been hanging around the wrong cats.
- I love our UPS delivery drivers. And our mail carrier. And our trash collectors. And every police officer, firefighter or medical person that has to worry about a whole lot more than the musings I’ve just thrown your way. God bless every one of you!
- I’ve enjoyed seeing farmers in the field as they begin to plant corn. Watching crops climb from the dirt will at least by a way to mark the time – the days and weeks to come – until we can begin to breathe a bit easier. Stay healthy and safe until that day arrives, my friends.
Mark Tupper is the retired executive sports editor of the Herald & Review. He can be reached at marktupper@barbeckbb.com
